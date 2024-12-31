Dubai: Tally Solutions, a leading international technology company providing business management software, reaffirmed its commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs in the UAE with the successful hosting of ‘All For Her’. The first edition of this exclusive women-focused initiative celebrated the resilience, ingenuity, and accomplishments of women entrepreneurs who are redefining business landscapes and driving positive change within communities.

As part of the ‘All For Her’ initiative, Tally Solutions unveiled an exclusive offering: a complimentary three-month subscription to its advanced business management software, TallyPrime for women entrepreneurs in the UAE. With this initiative, Tally aims to support women entrepreneurs in the region by equipping them with the tools and resources necessary to streamline operations, boost efficiency, and scale their ventures.

Vikas Panchal, General Manager, MENA, Tally Solutions, said: “At Tally, we’re dedicated to supporting women entrepreneurs globally and in the UAE. Through initiatives like ‘All For Her’, we aim to create a supportive ecosystem where their voices are amplified, their stories are celebrated, and their journeys are inspired. Our commitment to women’s empowerment is aligned with the UAE government’s vision to foster a thriving entrepreneurial landscape, where women are key drivers of economic progress and success.”

The event featured an inspiring keynote session by Anishkaa Gehani, Founder & CEO of Yardstick Marketing Management under the theme ‘SheLeads Finance: Essentials for Business Growth’. The keynote address highlighted the importance of financial literacy for women entrepreneurs and offered actionable insights into effective business growth strategies.

The event also hosted an engaging panel discussion titled ‘Empowered Voices: Inspiring Women, Transforming Futures’, which brought together prominent women leaders across industries to share their unique perspectives and experiences. Reema Mahajan, Founder of Indian Women in Dubai, emphasized the importance of creating inclusive communities to foster empowerment and collaboration among women. Harjyot Oberoi, Head of Marketing at Khaleej Times, shared valuable lessons on building a successful career in media and marketing, highlighting the crucial role of creativity and innovation.

Aparna Bajpai, Founder of Being She, spoke about the significance of empowerment in transforming the journeys of women entrepreneurs and fostering a multinational ecosystem for their growth. Anishkaa Gehani, Founder & CEO of Yardstick Marketing Management, discussed overcoming the challenges of building a marketing empire and leveraging opportunities for financial empowerment. The session was skilfully moderated by Karishma Fernandez, a well-known TV Presenter, Radio Personality, and Podcaster, who brought engaging and thought-provoking perspectives to the conversation.

Tally Solutions has been at the forefront of supporting women entrepreneurs globally, helping countless women-led businesses streamline operations and achieve their growth aspirations. Through its innovative solutions and initiatives, Tally Solutions has consistently enabled women to overcome challenges and thrive in their entrepreneurial journeys.

About Tally Software Solutions FZCO

Tally Software Solutions FZCO is a pioneer in the business management software industry. Accredited by the FTA and the GAZT, Tally Solutions has been present in the GCC for the last decade and has helped over 70,000 businesses in the country with their accounting, inventory, and compliance needs. Since its inception in 1986, Tally’s simple yet powerful products have been revolutionizing the way businesses run. Having delivered path-breaking technology consistently for more than 3 decades, Tally symbolizes unmatched innovation and leadership. With the trust of over 2.5 million businesses worldwide, it caters to more than 7 million users across industries in over 100 countries.