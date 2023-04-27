Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Tales & Heads, the UAE-headquartered marketing and communications agency, has been appointed by Lega Serie A, Italy’s premier professional football league, for its Middle East communications brief following a competitive pitch. The partnership – which coincides with the opening of Serie A’s first office in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region in Abu Dhabi – is set to bolster the league's presence in the region, foster closer relationships with fans, and create new opportunities for collaboration with local and regional partners.

Tales & Heads, which specialises in strategic consultancy and creative storytelling, will be responsible for managing corporate communications for Lega Serie A Middle East, in addition to consumer, CSR and stakeholder communication campaigns. The agency will work closely with the brand’s global teams to ensure that communications efforts are aligned with the league’s overall strategy and business objectives.

Commenting on the appointment, Alfonso De Stefano, Managing Director MENA at Lega Serie A, said: “Partnering with Tales & Heads will help us boost our communications and PR activities in the region. The agency’s campaign-based approach, coupled with its in-depth understanding of the region, make it the ideal partner for our brand. The Middle East is a crucial market for us, with a deep passion for football and a growing interest in the Italian game. As we open our MENA headquarters, this partnership will enable us to strengthen our presence in the region and engage more effectively with fans and stakeholders."

Margaret Flanagan, Co-Founder at Tales & Heads, said: “Italian football has a unique appeal in the Middle East, and it’s a rare privilege to be able to work with one of the most prestigious leagues in the world. There is huge potential for Lega Serie A to connect on a deeper level with fans in the region, with a particular focus on Gen Z populations, both male and female. We look forward to working with the Serie A team in to create impactful campaigns that are driven by insight; connecting with audiences across the region in ways that are culturally relevant, human and memorable.”

Abu Dhabi Media and Starzplay hold the exclusive streaming rights for Serie A matches in the MENA region, covering more than 20 countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Morocco.

-Ends-

About Tales & Heads

Tales & Heads is an independent agency focused on strategic consultancy and creative storytelling. It was co-founded by Margaret Flanagan and Lisa King who, after a combined 40 years in big agencies, decided to do things differently. Tales & Heads blends senior counsel with access to a global creative network in an agile and efficient model designed to help clients communicate in a more relevant, human and memorable way.

www.talesandheads.com