Dubai, United Arab Emirates: talabat UAE, the leading on-demand food and Q-commerce app for everyday deliveries, has partnered with Valeo Health, a pioneer in delivering comprehensive health solutions at home and in corporate settings, to launch a wellness campaign aimed at supporting the wellbeing of delivery riders. This initiative will provide riders with essential health check-ups and Oral Rehydration Salts (O.R.S) supplements, promoting overall well-being.

This partnership goes beyond a service offering; it’s a testament to talabat UAE and Valeo Health’s dedication to fostering a healthy and supportive working environment. It also emphasizes that excellent service begins with a healthy workforce.

Valeo Health brings its deep expertise in corporate wellness and personalized healthcare, ensuring that every rider receives targeted care. This includes monitoring vital health markers like blood pressure and glucose levels, offering specialized consultations, and delivering comprehensive evaluations to catch potential issues early, ensuring riders stay healthy and fit for the long term. This approach helps riders maintain their health and well-being by identifying potential issues early, keeping them fit and healthy. Additionally, Valeo Health will also provide O.R.S supplements to help riders stay hydrated for extended periods.

