Amman, Jordan – In line with its ongoing efforts to bring positive impact to the communities it’s part of, talabat—the region’s leading local tech platform—has reiterated its commitment to supporting several local initiatives across the Kingdom during the second and third quarters of 2022.

Encouraging Community Giving and In-app Donations

As part of its overall tech for good commitment, the company kicked off the second quarter of the year with several community initiatives and charitable activities during the holy month of Ramadan. This included donating 890 meals to the Jordanian Food Bank, as well as collaborating with the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) to support the donation and delivery of excess food collected from restaurants, while also encouraging customers to donate meals; these initiatives and talabat’s in-app donation function resulted in donations of JD39,627, and 10,815 meals.

Supporting Orphans and Children in Need

talabat has continued to lend considerable support to orphans and children in need: as part of its ongoing partnership with SOS Children’s Villages Jordan, during Eid Al Fitr, talabat employees volunteered their time to the Make a Wish Come True campaign and bought gifts for the children at the village. The company also supported the organization’s recent youth camp by providing 50 meals from 99 Grill. It hosted a back-to-school event, with 15 talabaty volunteering their time to participate in fun activities with the children. Kids were provided with meals from Texas Fried Chicken, while talabat’s tMart gifted each child a giveaway bag containing stationery and a variety of fun treats.

In further support of orphans, talabat collaborated with Al Aman Fund to raise money for its Back to School campaign. These funds were used to help cover tuition fees for newly enrolled and active orphans. And for Arab Orphan Day, talabat donated to Al Aman Fund for every order placed during a particular timeframe.

Promoting Health and Safety

talabat Jordan also continues to further health- and safety-related causes across the Kingdom. For example, in support of the King Hussein Cancer Center, talabat’s riders distributed flyers for the center, encouraging customers and citizens to make donations. To commemorate World Blood Donor Day on June 14, a blood drive was established to encourage blood donations. Finally, to promote safer streets, talabat joined forces with the Jordan Traffic Institute to share tips for safe driving.

Helping Provide Education and Employment Opportunities

talabat signed a memorandum of understanding with the Elia Nuqul Foundation, an organization that provides educational scholarships and training programs to local youth, supporting the well-rounded personal and professional success of its beneficiaries. Now, talabat’s customers can support and sponsor these young scholars directly through the application.

The company also expanded its support for marginalized and underprivileged communities by signing a memorandum of understanding with Be Positive, an organization that helps people with disabilities enhance their participation in society. Through this MoU, talabat Jordan is now providing employment opportunities to people with disabilities, who are referred by the association to fill vacancies within the company, following a standard interview process.

Commenting about these initiatives, Hind Lahham, Corporate Responsibility, Public Affairs, and Communications Manager at talabat Jordan, said, “At talabat, we believe strongly in the importance of maximizing the positive impact we can bring to the communities we are part of. We are determined to support local non-profit organizations and partners with whom we share a common vision, so that we can amplify our contributions to these communities. Through all these initiatives, our goal is to always be part of the solution, particularly when it comes to alleviating the challenges faced by underprivileged members of society.”

Stepping up in Times of Need

As always, talabat continues to help communities far and wide in times of need. When a four-storey building collapsed in Jabal Al Weibdeh, talabat raised funds for families affected by the tragic incident. During specific time frames, talabat donated a certain amount of money for every order made on the app. As a result, the company was able to donate JD16,000 to the Ministry of Social Development.

Every day, talabat’s customers in Jordan are empowered to support those in-need, by making their own charitable donations directly through the talabat app, and by keeping an eye out for various seasonal campaigns and initiatives carried out by the company.

