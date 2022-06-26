Through tExpress, vendors can focus on what they do best by relying on talabat’s innovative capabilities and delivery ecosystem.

Amman, Jordan – talabat, the region’s leading local tech platform, recently announced the launch of tExpress in Jordan, an on-demand last-mile delivery service made possible by the company’s technological expertise and infrastructure. The new service will be made available to all businesses across the Kingdom.

tExpress uses talabat’s tech, to build bridges between all members of the ecosystem and put talabat’s best-in-class platform and technology in the center of connecting shops and restaurants with customers.

Commenting on the announcement Hala Siraj, Managing Director of talabat Jordan, said “We are thrilled to announce the launch of tExpress, which is one way we support businesses wanting to expand their range of delivery offerings, or needing a helping hand fulfilling deliveries. This new service will allow vendors to utilize our innovative and reliable tech and connect with riders using the platform to fulfill last-mile deliveries.”

She added: “Orders made through tExpress will be carried out with the same level of efficiency and reliability people are familiar with when using the talabat platform across the Kingdom”.

Through this service in Jordan, talabat will offer access to an on-demand web platform along with the flexibility to integrate with a business client to offer riders on demand for frequent delivery needs. Potential users include restaurants, D2C brands, groceries, and e-commerce. The steps to use tExpress have been made simple and convenient, vendors can request a rider when needed, prepare the order and leave the rest to talabat. A rider will be notified to pick up and deliver the order, which is tracked in real time, exactly as if it had been placed in the talabat app.

By removing the need for a delivery service of their own, vendors can rely on talabat’s best-in-class and reliable platform to deliver to their customers. This will allow them to further streamline their operations, reduce delivery costs, and enhance both their reach and operational efficiencies. All this can be done, while they retain full control of customer orders and utilize talabat’s tech to efficiently reach a wider customer base and focus on their growth.

Through tExpress, deliveries and collections of small parcels will be available 24/7, in all cities talabat currently operates in. tExpress users only pay for the deliveries they request, offering them the flexibility to connect with additional riders as and when needed.

How to start using tExpress:

Existing talabat partners can visit https://jo.talabatodr.com/ to sign up or contact their dedicated account managers.

New businesses who are interested in using the service can contact talabat by sending an email to texpress.jordan@talabat.com

