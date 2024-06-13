Dubai, UAE: talabat, the region’s leading everyday delivery app, relaunches its annual Summer Together rider initiatives in partnership with Emarat to expand solar-powered rest areas to their gas stations across the UAE. This initiative is an extension of the region's first solar-powered rest areas, launched last year with the Joint Committee of Traffic Safety and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), to provide all delivery riders with easily accessible stations to rest, hydrate, and recharge between orders during the summer months.

The self-sufficient smart boxes operate 24/7 and are equipped with rechargeable batteries, completely eliminating fuel consumption and reducing CO2 emissions. Riders will enjoy noise-free, seated, and air-conditioned rest areas in gas stations across the country, with access to water dispensers, mobile recharge stations, as well as a built-in air pump in the shaded exterior structure to check tyre pressure.

The strategic partnership with Emarat allows for the provision of rest areas at Abu Kadra and Nad Al Hammar in Dubai, Al Sunbulah and Al Qaryah in Sharjah, Al Jurf in Ajman, Khuzam in Ras Al Khaimah, and Al Qurm station in Fujairah.

Sustainable rest areas in Abu Dhabi with Abu Dhabi Mobility

Having first introduced these smart boxes in Abu Dhabi last summer, and following the initiative’s success in the capital, the rest areas will be relaunched with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, represented by Abu Dhabi Mobility (AD Mobility), under the umbrella of The Joint Committee for Traffic Safety across three key rider locations in Khalifa City and Shakhbout City.

Dr. Rahma Al Shamsi, Retail Sales Director, Emarat commented: "Our partnership with talabat underscores our commitment to sustainability and the well-being of our community, ensuring that delivery riders have a safe and comfortable space to rest and recharge during the demanding summer months. The expansion of solar-powered rest areas at Emarat's service stations reflects our shared dedication to creating sustainable solutions that not only elevate the quality of life for individuals and prioritize riders’ safety but also contribute to the broader sustainability goals of the UAE."

His Excellency Mohsin Al Nassi, Assistant Undersecretary for Inspection Affairs at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, said: “The Ministry has announced the allocation of 6,000 rest stations for delivery workers during the Midday Break 2024, reflecting our committed to ensuring the health, safety, and wellbeing of all workers in the UAE, and to establishing a work environment that meets and exceeds global standards and best practices. We applaud the dedication and initiative we have seen from delivery companies, which embodies their commitment to social responsibility, and reflects their notable awareness of the importance of complying with health and occupational safety requirements. Delivery services are a key strategic and logistical sector with unique operations that require special measures to be put in place; the rest areas initiative not only protects workers, but also enhances the sustainability of this vital sector, boosting the competitiveness and leadership of the UAE labour market as a whole.”

Simonida Subotic, Vice President and Managing Director, talabat UAE said: “We are proud to partner with the UAE government to expand our rider rest areas across the country. This strategic partnership with Emarat, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), and Abu Dhabi Mobility underscores our commitment to providing all delivery riders with stations to rest, hydrate and recharge during the summer months.”

His Excellency Abdullah Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Director General of Integrated Transport Centre, stated that "Abu Dhabi Mobility" aims, in its vision and plans, to play an active and positive role in the fields of sustainable transportation, safety, and environmental preservation within the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Referring to the significant growth in the delivery sector with Powered two wheelers (PTW) in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its societal and economic impact. Appreciating the collective spirit and growing efforts between Abu Dhabi Mobility and strategic partners which have yielded tangible results in improving the traffic safety system for delivery motorcyclists. Several regulatory measures have been taken to curb dangerous behaviors and reduce crashes associated with them and to enhance the traffic safety for this category of road users.

Other Summer Together initiatives

The initiative adopts a hybrid approach that combines the 10 stationary smart boxes and 15 mobile air-conditioned buses, providing more flexibility to relocate the latter based on the changing concentration of riders across the country, which ensures that all delivery riders have access to rest areas to relax and recharge during summer.

Outside of the dedicated rest areas, talabat is providing 49 talabat mart and cloud kitchen spaces across all emirates for riders to take breaks between orders. To amplify all ongoing efforts, talabat vendors have also shown their support by opening thousands of their facilities across the UAE to delivery riders.

Additionally, summer kits consisting of thermal bottles and snoods have been distributed to the entire fleet of riders across the country to keep them feeling refreshed and hydrated.

-Ends-

About talabat

Since launching in Kuwait in 2004, talabat, the region’s leading platform for everyday delivery, has been offering convenience and reliability to its customers.

talabat’s local roots run deep, offering a real understanding of the needs of the communities we serve in eight countries across the region. We harness innovative technology and knowledge to simplify everyday life for our customers, optimise operations for over 65,000 restaurants and local shops, and provide tens of thousands of riders with reliable earning opportunities daily.

At talabat, we foster an innovative environment where our 5,000 talabaty can strive to create a positive impact across the region through the use of our platform. We leverage our technology to give back, by partnering with over 35 charities and NGOs around the region.