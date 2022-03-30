Cairo - Egypt: In accordance with its long-term commitment towards benefiting the entire ecosystem and all segments of society, talabat, the region's leading food delivery and quick commerce company, announced its newest corporate responsibility partnership with Ibrahim Badran Foundation for charitable medical services.

The partnership aims to use tech for good, by facilitating donations through talabat’s platform in order to support Ibrahim Badran’s medical care and treatment services, in addition to equipping and running medical convoys and clinics in remote Egyptian areas. Customers can additionally donate to finance medical examinations, purchase medicine and medical suppliers, as well as contribute to paying for needed surgeries.

Commenting on the partnership, Hadeer Shalaby, Managing Director of talabat Egypt, said: "Doing by our tech for good philosophy, we are proud to be cooperating with Ibrahim Badran Foundation, which has an exceptional track-record of field work in effort to make quality medical care accessible to all communities. As we value the health and wellness of Egyptians, it brings us pride that we are enabling our customers to have an impact on remote communities from the comfort of their homes. We are also hopeful that donations facilitated through our platform will enable the Foundation to continue their on-ground work in areas most in need of high care standards.”

From her side, Ola Ismail, Founder and Chair of Ibrahim Badran Foundation, said: "At IBF, we believe that medical care is a basic human right. That is why our mission resides in providing high-quality healthcare to marginalized communities wherever they may be. Our work is made possible by partnering with organizations such as talabat, who share our goal of achieving better health across the country and using modern technologies for good. Given that our scope at the Foundation revolves around field-work in remote Egyptian areas, we are excited for this partnership to bring us closer to people who share our vision and want to contribute to a better future for healthcare.”

Ibrahim Ahmed Badran Foundation was founded in 2014 by the late doctor Ibrahim Ahmed Badran’s family and friends, who decided to keep his memory alive by creating a foundation under his name, with a vision to reach and treat the less fortunate. Today, the foundation has successfully organized more than 600 medical convoys in 120 villages in 16 Governorates across Egypt, examined more 395,000 patients in rural areas. In those 8 years, the foundation received help from more than 1600 volunteers alongside the support of our medical team who specialize in more than 15 medical specialties and resulted in 1200 life-changing successful surgeries.

Consumers can now donate to Ibrahim Badran Foundation on talabat, download the app on the iOS App Store, Google Play Store and Huawei App Gallery.

