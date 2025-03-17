Participants emphasized the need to focus on investments in Egypt’s technology sector to address global crises

Cairo – talabat Egypt, the leading online ordering technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa, organized a panel discussion titled "Enhancing Egypt’s Investment Climate with a special focus on Technology Investment” in collaboration with N GAGE Consulting. The session aimed to strengthen communication mechanisms between the government and the private sector. The event was attended by Hossam Heiba, President of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), Eng. Ahmed El Zaher, ITIDA CEO,​ Dr. Heba Saleh, Chairwoman of the Information Technology Institute (ITI), and Hossam El Garrahy, Vice chairman of the General Authority for Supply Commodities. Additionally, members of parliament and representatives from the private sector participated, including companies operating in the food industries, consumer goods, retail, supply chains, and restaurant sectors.

This aligns with the Egyptian government's ongoing efforts to foster an investment-friendly environment that attracts capital and promotes sustainable, innovative growth. Over the past six years, the information technology sector has been the country's fastest-growing industry, expanding by 14.4% in the 2023-2024 fiscal year and generating revenues of EGP 315 billion.

The organization of this discussion roundtable highlights talabat Egypt's commitment to supporting the national economy. Investing in the technology sector is not just a necessity for Egypt to keep pace with global advancements—or even surpass them—but also crucial for strengthening the economy's resilience against future global challenges. talabat Egypt values the Egyptian government's efforts to develop a robust digital infrastructure and a supportive legislative framework, aiming to create an attractive investment environment in the technology sector.

The roundtable focused on several key visions and strategies, including the importance of fostering a favorable investment environment, particularly in the technology sector. It addressed financial and economic policies and regulatory frameworks that support the industry's business climate. Additionally, the discussion explored ways to enhance e-commerce in Egypt, identified challenges facing the investment landscape, and proposed solutions to improve the sector’s business environment. The session also highlighted essential regulatory reforms and incentives, examined opportunities for cooperation and partnerships between the government and the private sector to strengthen the digital economy, and showcased promising prospects within the sector.

The roundtable underscored the importance of government-private sector partnerships in driving innovation and transforming the industry Additionally, it highlighted ongoing efforts to equip young talents and professionals with the necessary knowledge and skills, especially as workforce shortages and a lack of skilled workforce remain among the key challenges facing the sector.

About talabat Egypt

talabat is a leading technology platform for online ordering, either food ordering, delivery, and convenience retail marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa. talabat operates in operates in the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Egypt, Oman, Jordan and Iraq. The company aims to support local businesses and provide a seamless shopping experience for customers, ensuring efficiency and convivence in the orders while offering multiple secure payment methods. talabat mart also provides a quick and easy online grocery shopping experience, with home delivery available in over 26 cities.