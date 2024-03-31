Operating in the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Jordan, Egypt, and Iraq, Talabat has chosen to enhance its overall user experience by leveraging Truecaller Verified Business Caller ID solution.

Cairo – Talabat, the leading platform for food deliveries in the MENA region, has announced a strategic partnership with Truecaller, the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the food delivery landscape by enhancing customer safety and streamlining business communication through Truecaller's Verified Business Caller ID solution suite.

In an era where smartphone users are inundated with countless calls, Talabat recognizes the importance of providing a trusted, safe, and secure experience for its delivery personnel, restaurant affiliates, and customers. With Truecaller's Verified Business Caller ID solution, Talabat can now enhance its phone-based communication by providing authentic brand identity, context, trust & safety. This empowers users to identify genuine business calls and significantly improve their communication experience.

Leveraging Truecaller’s Verified Business Caller ID solution, Talabat marks a significant advancement in the food ordering to delivery lifecycle by enriching the customer experience through verified and contextual business communication. By integrating elements such as brand name, logo, category name, verification tick, and a distinctive green badge, Talabat solidifies its unique presence as a consumer-centric brand in the Middle East and North Africa markets.

Speaking about the partnership, Priyam Bose, Global Head GTM & Developer Products, Truecaller, said: “Truecaller is synonymous with trust and safety in communication. We provide businesses with solutions that boost communication effectiveness, fortify their brand's reputation, and ensure safety while communicating with consumers. We are thrilled to partner with Talabt, empowering their restaurant partners and delivery personnel to offer a superior, efficient, and safer communication experience to their customers, from the moment of ordering to the delivery lifecycle.“

Hadeer Shalaby, Managing Director of Talabat Egypt, emphasized Talabat's dedication to seamless operations and customer satisfaction, and stated, "We strongly believe in the power of effective partnerships, and we are pleased to collaborate with Truecaller. This partnership aims to facilitate communication between our customers and delivery teams, ensuring the fastest and safest service possible."

By prioritizing seamless communication, Talabat aims to provide integrated experiences for all parties involved, including restaurant partners, delivery teams, and end consumers. This strategic partnership with Truecaller underscores Talabat's commitment to enhancing customer confidence and safety in the evolving food ordering and delivery landscape.

Truecaller Verified Business Solution empowers business calls with brand identity and context, fostering reliable customer communication. So far, over 2500+ active businesses, across markets globally have benefitted from the Verified Business Caller ID and other advanced communication capabilities. Besides enhancing business call efficiency, the solution has significantly reduced phone call-related frauds and scams, promoting heightened customer safety in business communications.

About Truecaller

We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 374 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and close to 50 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2021. Headquartered in Stockholm since 2009, we are a co-founder-led, entrepreneurial company, with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October, 2021. Visit truecaller.com for more information.

About Talabat

Since launching in Kuwait in 2004, Talabat, the region’s leading platform for everyday delivery, has been offering convenience and reliability to its customers. Talabat’s local roots run deep, offering a real understanding of the needs of the communities we serve in eight countries across the region. We harness innovative technology and knowledge to simplify everyday life for our customers, optimize operations for over 65,000 restaurants and local shops, and provide tens of thousands of riders with reliable earning opportunities daily.