The latest navigation app to launch in Dubai, Yango Maps, has been announced as the exclusive navigation partner for the Sole DXB festival taking place at Dubai Design District this weekend. Ensuring seamless navigation around one of Dubai’s busiest events of the year, Yango Maps will display each location at Sole DXB in incredible detail with photos, logos and contact information, allowing you to move your way round the popular street festival with ease.

Yango Maps is also inviting you to take your Sole DXB journey to the next level with a visit to their monumental tower, providing unique and unseen views from the highest point on the festival site. Located in the central zone, the tower stands at 10.3 meters high and is not something you want to (or will be able to) miss. Following the directions ignited by neon lights, each level of the Yango Maps installation is a unique instagrammable moment that guides you to the top deck. Once at the highest point, you are greeted with stunning views of Sole DXB, and VR Noon 360 glasses allow you to experience the expansive surroundings in 3D VR, much like the app interface.

If you’re yet to use Yango Maps, the app presents a true-to-life depiction of Dubai, with roads, buildings, underground crossings, and natural elements visible. The roads are displayed exactly how you see them in reality, reflecting lane markings, multi-level interchanges, tunnels, traffic lights, parking spots, and more.

Users can plan fast and convenient routes for driving, walking, or public transport through a highly detailed map with impressive 3D models of landmarks. The app also introduces an adaptive view of the route, which highlights important details of the journey ahead for safer, well-informed travel.

Download Yango Maps for free via Google Play or the App store to use before, during and after your Sole DXB experience. You can find the festival location on the app through the following link, which allows you to build the most convenient route to the festival through multiple types of transport: https://maps.yango.com/org/102830980630