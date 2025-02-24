Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Taiba Investments, a leading name in the hospitality sector, has been honored with four prestigious awards at the annual Caterer Saudi Awards 2025. Recognizing excellence in Saudi Arabia’s food and beverage, hospitality, and tourism industries, the ceremony brought together over 250 top industry leaders in Riyadh.

Employees from Makarem Ajyad Makkah Hotel and Makarem Umm Al-Qura Hotel, both part of Taiba’s portfolio, were among this year’s top winners, further solidifying the company’s reputation for excellence and leadership in the sector.

This year’s event saw Taiba Investments’ food and beverage team secure four wins out of 11 finalists across multiple categories. These achievements underscore the company’s commitment to nurturing talent and setting new industry benchmarks.

Hassan Al-Ahdab, Chief Hospitality Operations Officer at Taiba Investments, expressed pride in the company’s recognition:

"We take immense pride in our employees being acknowledged at the prestigious Caterer Saudi Awards. This achievement highlights our dedication to investing in human capital, developing talent, and fostering national expertise across various hospitality sectors. It also reflects the positive impact of our culture of excellence within our hotels."

The night celebrated the exceptional contributions of Taiba Investments’ employees:

Abdo El Sayed (Makarem Ajyad Makkah Hotel) – Second place, Executive Chef of the Year and one of the most highly commended personalities in the category.

(Makarem Ajyad Makkah Hotel) – and one of the most highly commended personalities in the category. Ahmed Abdelnabi (Makarem Ajyad Makkah Hotel) – First place, Pastry Chef of the Year .

(Makarem Ajyad Makkah Hotel) – . Mohammed Saad (Makarem Ajyad Makkah Hotel) – First place, Restaurant Manager of the Year .

(Makarem Ajyad Makkah Hotel) – . Mohammed Yousry (Makarem Hotels) – First place, Unsung Hero of the Year.

These awards reinforce Taiba Investments’ commitment to developing top-tier hospitality professionals and fostering industry innovation.

Winning these awards marks another milestone in Taiba Investments’ legacy of leadership and excellence. The company remains dedicated to enhancing Saudi Arabia’s hospitality landscape by nurturing talent and elevating guest experiences. By seamlessly blending modern hospitality with the Kingdom’s rich cultural heritage, Taiba continues to shape the future of the industry.

About Taiba Investments

Taiba Investments Company was established in 1988 as a leading company in the hospitality and real estate sectors in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company has a longstanding reputation in the hotel sector, property and facility management, real estate development, and asset management. It possesses a diverse portfolio of projects comprising more than 39 establishments, including hotels, residential complexes, and commercial centers, with a total of over 7,700 keys and more than 8 additional properties under development.

In 2024, the company achieved one of its most significant strategic expansions after completing the merger with Dur Hospitality, one of the largest hospitality, development, and property management companies in Saudi Arabia. This has contributed to strengthening the presence of the Taiba Investments brand across most regions of the Kingdom, particularly in the holy cities.

Taiba Investments is committed to providing exceptional hospitality and accommodation options through its portfolio of specialized Saudi brands in this field, including Al Aqeeq Hotels, Makarem Hotels, Noor by Makarem, and Dur Communities. Furthermore, its partnerships with some of the world’s most renowned brands, such as IHG Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, and Accor, enhance its ability to offer and develop a wide range of distinguished hospitality and accommodation services that cater to all categories of guests.