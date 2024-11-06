Taiba Investments announced its participation as a Platinum Sponsor at the Umrah+ Connect 2024 conference, which took place on November 4, 2024, in London. Recognized as one of the leading B2B events in the tourism and hospitality sectors, Umrah+ Connect attracts top companies from the global travel and tourism industry, focusing on Umrah services in the UK and Europe.

Taiba Investments’ participation at this international event aligns with its strategy to expand its footprint in global markets, strengthen its ties with the hospitality community, and foster ongoing collaboration with global and regional partners. This supports the Kingdom's tourism sector and enhances Hajj and Umrah services, in line with Saudi Vision 2030 and the Pilgrim Experience Program, which aims to attract 30 million Umrah pilgrims annually.

At Umrah+ Connect, Taiba Investments showcased its extensive hotel portfolio and latest facilities alongside updates on ongoing projects. The company also unveiled its future plans to expand its Makarem brand, aiming to establish a comprehensive Hajj and Umrah ecosystem in Makkah and Madinah. Additionally, Taiba Investments highlighted its latest innovative and modern hospitality offerings, tailored to meet the needs of millions of pilgrims and enrich their journey.

Hassan Ahdab, Chief Hospitality Operations Officer at Taiba Investments, said, “Participating as a Platinum Sponsor at Umrah+ Connect 2024 presents a valuable opportunity to engage with global experts and share our vision for the future of spiritual hospitality. This involvement builds upon our past engagements at the conference, which brings together key players in the tourism industry, underscoring our role as a strategic partner in advancing spiritual hospitality. It also demonstrates our commitment to providing world-class services to pilgrims visiting the Holy Mosque. At Taiba Investments, we manage a diverse portfolio of hotels that deliver integrated, high-quality hospitality services. Our flagship brands, including Makarem Hotels and Al Aqeeq Hotels, are designed to offer tailored experiences that meet the needs of Umrah and Hajj pilgrims.”

Amr Al Sunari, Regional General Manager of Makarem Hotels and Dur Hospitality for Hajj Services, stated, “At Taiba, we embrace the latest advancements and technologies in the hospitality sector to offer unparalleled services that elevate the journey of Umrah and Hajj pilgrims. Our Dur Hospitality for Hajj services brand offers carefully curated packages that meet the expectations of pilgrims, in collaboration with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah. Our mission is to elevate the quality of spiritual tourism services, a key driver of Saudi Arabia’s tourism industry.”

Umrah+ Connect is the leading global platform for Umrah travel and tourism companies across the UK and Europe, fostering innovation and growth in the sector. The conference brings together prominent corporations, hotel groups, and organizations, allowing local and international visitors to explore the diverse Umrah+ Connect offerings presented by Saudi Arabia. It also serves as a platform for showcasing essential products and services, highlighting Saudi Arabia’s rich cultural and natural heritage, and promoting the services designed to facilitate the journey to the Kingdom and the holy sites.