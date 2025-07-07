1,200 legal transactions, including 377 startup incorporation requests.

Cairo — In a pioneering step towards digital transformation in the legal sector, Tahoun Law Firm has officially launched its smart platform, Tahoun Smart, the first fully integrated digital legal platform offering professional legal services for individuals and businesses online—securely and seamlessly—via a dedicated website and mobile app.

The Tahoun Smart platform presents a valuable solution for entrepreneurs and startup founders who often face challenges in navigating legal procedures—especially the slow pace of company registration, reliance on paper-based processes, and the difficulty of accessing affordable, specialized legal services or understanding complex contract clauses. These hurdles can expose businesses to future risks, particularly concerning intellectual property rights and trademarks.

Through its user-friendly smart interface, the platform delivers a comprehensive digital ecosystem that enables users to remotely complete a wide range of legal transactions—from company formation and contract drafting to legal consultations and certified document translation—all in a secure, paperless environment without the need to visit a law office.

These digital solutions empower entrepreneurs and startups to focus more on growing their businesses, while minimizing the legal and financial burdens of traditional procedures. By doing so, Tahoun Smart enhances their capacity to scale confidently in a business landscape that increasingly demands agility and speed in decision-making.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Nermeen Tahoun, Founding Partner at Tahoun Law Firm, stated:

"We launched the Tahoun Smart app in response to the national push towards digitalization, aiming to offer more flexible and rapid legal services that meet the needs of entrepreneurs and startups. It serves as a powerful tool to simplify legal procedures and provide fast, accessible solutions—anytime and anywhere—without the hassle of paperwork or complex steps."

Since its launch, the app has handled over 1,200 legal transactions—including 377 startup incorporation filings—as well as legal consultations, certified document translations, contract drafting and legal analysis services. These figures underscore a growing appetite for digital solutions and users’ confidence in the platform’s quality.

The launch of Tahoun Smart comes at a time of accelerating digital transformation across all sectors worldwide, underscoring that digital legal services are no longer a luxury—but a necessity. This is especially true in fast-paced environments like entrepreneurship and startups, where early-stage ventures face significant financial and operational pressures. With an integrated smart platform like Tahoun Smart, legal procedures become simpler, faster, and more transparent—reducing costs and significantly accelerating the setup and operational phases for businesses.