Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – The Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company – Tadweer and the Municipal Community Center is launching ‘My Sustainable City Initiative’ on 2 July, which entails collecting and transporting green and bulky waste in Khalifa City and Mohammed Bin Zayed City. The initiative comes as part of the Abu Dhabi Program for Effortless Customer Experience.

As part of the initiative, Tadweer will allocate two days a week, Sunday and Wednesday, across two months to transport green and bulky waste in the two cities. The initiative aims to promote proper and efficient disposal of waste, to meet the needs of Tadweer’s customers.

Ali Al Dhaheri, CEO of Tadweer, said: “We are delighted to launch My Sustainable City Initiative as part of the Abu Dhabi Program for Effortless Customer Experience. The initiative comes in line with Tadweer’s efforts to promote proper and effective waste management and establish Abu Dhabi’s global position as a sustainable city. We will continue to launch and be part of initiatives that support the efforts for building a sustainable future and achieve a circular economy.”

“We look forward to joining efforts with the Municipal Community Center to enhance community awareness and promote the adoption of the best environmental practices for the safe and secure disposal of green waste in the Emirate. The community plays a key role in providing a safe and sustainable environment and preserving the aesthetic appearance of the Emirate. By embracing sound environmental behaviour, everyone can take part in driving sustainable development and consolidating the leading position of the Emirate in sustainability,” Al Dhaheri added.

The Municipal Community Center affirmed its commitment to supporting strategic partners in implementing initiatives for protecting the environment. This comes as part of the Center's commitment to following the best practices to consolidate the values of environmental sustainability, preserve the health and safety of society, and raise awareness on environmental issues and the importance of protecting the environment.

Talal Ali Al Ahbabi from the Municipal Community Center said: “The Center’s participation in this special initiative with Tadweer involves educating community members on proper waste disposal methods and raising environmental awareness through social media and text messages. The initiative reflects the solid relations between the two parties and their commitment to achieving the highest levels of public hygiene and promoting proper waste management and transportation practices, to preserve the visual aspect of our city.

Tadweer plays a pivotal role in improving the health and wellbeing of the population by providing a clean and healthy environment for all members of society. The Municipal Community Center is committed to supporting Tadweer’s initiatives and participating in these initiatives effectively.”

The Abu Dhabi Program for Effortless Customer Experience enables effortless customer experiences across Abu Dhabi and positions the Emirate as a leader in the field. The pioneering new model is benchmarked against international standards. The launch of the new model followed a successful pilot phase in three government entities, the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), the Department of Economic Development (DED), and the Department of Community Development (DCD), which streamlined customer journeys by almost 50 per cent on average, enabling quicker completion times and fewer touchpoints.

