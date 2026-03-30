Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — TabSense, the region’s first Agentic POS ecosystem, today announced the launch of its AI Fraud Detection Agent, a breakthrough autonomous system designed to eliminate the "silent losses" that drain restaurant and cafe profitability. This launch marks TabSense’s definitive move beyond the legacy POS category into the new frontier of Point of Intelligence (POI).

While first-generation players like Foodics pioneered the digitization of the Saudi foodservices market, TabSense is leveraging its "second-mover advantage" to leapfrog traditional transaction recording. By entering the market with an AI-native architecture, TabSense has bypassed the technical debt of older platforms, focusing instead on "Agentic" capabilities that move AI from passive analytics into active value creation.

Fraud in the F&B sector is often constant and nearly invisible to human managers. The TabSense AI Fraud Detection Agent provides 24/7 real-time monitoring of every transaction to identify:

Unusual Cashier Behavior : Detecting patterns that don't add up during shifts.

Revenue Leaks : Tracking money that quietly disappears between shift changes.

Unauthorized Exceptions: Flagging repeated discounts and refunds that bypass standard protocols.

"Legacy systems tell you what happened yesterday; TabSense tells you what is happening right now," said Mohamed Jaber, Co-Founder and CEO of Tabsense. "As a Point of Intelligence, we don't just record data—we reason through it to protect the merchant’s bottom line before the next shift even begins."

According to independent research conducted by Headway, TabSense is already outperforming competitors in key tangible metrics. The study found that TabSense achieved a System Satisfaction Index significantly higher than other market players, with a specific lead in simplicity and ease of use.

Key features that clearly differentiate TabSense from legacy providers include:

Agentic Cross-Selling : Real-time recommendation agents that boost average basket size by 7% and EBIT by 38%.

Conversational Operations : Merchants can access performance reports and manage inventory via WhatsApp, reducing barriers for non-technical operators.

ZATCA Compliance from Day One: Built specifically for the Saudi market, TabSense enables seamless, automated compliance with Phase II e-invoicing laws, which is a critical driver for the 150,000+ SMEs in the Kingdom.

Following a successful fundraising round announced last year, TabSense is aggressively removing barriers to entry for current operators. To prove the value of the POI era, TabSense is offering some of its AI agents free of charge during 2026.

Operators can switch with zero manual effort, and the Headway study confirms that the majority of TabSense users become familiar with the system in just 1-2 days. With a model that is free to try, most merchants notice measurable operational improvements and reclaimed revenue within the first quarter of use.

"The era of the passive POS is over," Mohammad Jaber, Co-Founder and CEO of Tabsense added. "We are here to ensure that every Saudi merchant has the intelligence they need to sell smarter and grow faster."

About TabSense

TabSense is the #1 Agentic POS system, currently serving 2,000+ locations across the MENA region. Founded by a team of serial entrepreneurs from Mawdoo3 and PwC, TabSense is redefining restaurant technology through data-native architecture and autonomous AI agents.

For more information or to start a free trial, visit tabsense.ai.

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