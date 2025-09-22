Cooling technology and lifecycle models aligned with region’s climate neutrality goals

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: As part of a joint commitment to advancing global best practices in district cooling, Tabreed, the world’s leading district cooling company, and Johnson Controls, the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, have signed a framework agreement to accelerate the development and deployment of next-generation cooling technologies.

Tabreed is working on multiple long-term projects, many of which will be covered by the agreement. The collaboration targets measurable gains in energy efficiency, reliability and total cost of ownership, while supporting regional climate neutrality strategies and corporate ESG priorities. It will focus on deploying next generation centrifugal chillers to enhance system efficiency and reduce climate impact, with performance analytics provided via Johnson Controls’ platforms for real-time optimisation and reduced downtime.

The agreement was signed during a special ceremony hosted at Tabreed’s Abu Dhabi headquarters, by Tabreed’s Chief Executive Officer, Khalid Al Marzooqi, and Johnson Controls’ Vice President and President EMEA, Richard Lek.

Following the ceremony, Al Marzooqi said: “Our company has entered a new, exciting chapter of unprecedented growth, which is aligned with our long-term strategy. We have multiple projects either in progress or planned for the near future, and this agreement helps both parties by securing supplies of essential equipment for large-scale infrastructure. By pairing Tabreed’s operational excellence with Johnson Controls’ advanced chiller technologies, we will bring tangible benefits to customers and communities alike through unrivalled energy efficiency and reliability.”

Richard Lek added: “Collaboration with Tabreed allows us to demonstrate how proven technologies and data-driven services can raise the performance bar for district cooling – at scale. Together we’ll help better meet the demand for cooling in rapidly growing urbanisations while reducing power consumption and emissions, and improving quality of life.”

This collaboration will be built on two main pillars. Firstly, advanced chiller technology, where Johnson Controls will provide a wide range of large-capacity chillers with variable-speed drives and modular systems for flexible loads, all engineered to reduce energy use and maintenance requirements while optimising space within Tabreed’s district cooling plants. Secondly, end-to-end lifecycle services will cover design and engineering support, commissioning and retro-commissioning, performance guarantees based on KPIs, upgrades and retrofits, and remote monitoring through network operations centres to extend asset life and reduce overall ownership costs.

The framework aligns with global sustainability goals by prioritising energy-efficient, low-emission technologies, adopting refrigerants with a lower environmental impact, while applying circular-economy and resource-efficiency principles that connect plant-level improvements to wider policy decarbonisation outcomes.

According to the IEA - International Energy Agency, operational energy used in buildings globally represents about 30% of final energy consumption. District cooling, which centralises cooling production and distribution, offers a more sustainable and cost effective solution than conventional air conditioning as it significantly reduces energy consumption, lowers peak power demand and minimises the environmental impact of cooling.

About National Central Cooling Company PJSC (Tabreed)

Tabreed provides essential and sustainable district cooling services to iconic developments such as the Burj Khalifa, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World, Emirates Towers, Yas Island, Al Maryah Island, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, Dubai Metro, Bahrain Financial Harbor and the Jabal Omar Development in the Holy City of Makkah. The company owns and operates 94 plants in its portfolio across the GCC, including 76 in the United Arab Emirates and 18 in regional markets.

Tabreed is a leading driver of progress for people, communities, and environments around the world towards a more sustainable future. Founded in 1998 and publicly listed on the Dubai Financial Market, it is one of the UAE’s strongest growth companies. Through its extensive regional and international operations, industry-leading reliability and efficiency, R&D programmes and investment in AI technology, Tabreed further solidifies its position as the industry’s global leader. In addition to district cooling, Tabreed’s energy efficiency services extend the company’s sustainability impact, helping businesses and organisations to improve their overall energy consumption, in turn reducing CO2 emissions and assisting in the achievement of carbon neutrality objectives.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centres, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnsoncontrols on social platforms.

