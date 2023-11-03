Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Tabby, the MENA’s leading shopping and financial services app, is now available as a payment option on Almosafer.

Tabby has partnered with Saudi Arabia’s leading consumer travel brand, Almosafer, to offer travelers the option to split their travel expenses into four interest-free payments, allowing them more flexibility when planning their trips across Almosafer’s consumer channels.

Hosam Arab, CEO and Co-Founder of Tabby said: "We are delighted to partner with Almosafer to provide flexible payments to their customers, especially at a time when many are looking for ways to regain financial control and purchasing power in the face of rising travel costs.”

Pallav Singhvi, VP Consumer Travel at Almosafer, added: “We are continuously striving to offer our customers exceptional value and enhance their experiences by expanding the range of essential services we provide. Our partnership with Tabby will now enable more customers across KSA, Kuwait and the UAE to enjoy a hassle-free booking experience with easier and convenient payment solutions.”

With over 1.5 million hotel booking options around the globe, flight options with over 450 airlines, car rentals, complete holiday packages and more, Almosafer offers a wide range of convenient booking options to suit every type of travel need. With Tabby as a payment option, this process will become an even more seamless booking experience across Almosafer’s online channels, branches and call center.

Almosafer (part of Seera Group)

Saudi Arabia’s Leading Travel Company

Elevating the journey for travellers from Saudi Arabia, the region & beyond, while harnessing Seera Group’s 40+ years of expertise, Almosafer supports Saudi Arabia’s vision as a national champion for tourism.

Almosafer creates opportunities for outbound, leisure and religious travel, whilst serving B2C and B2B customers, partners, and suppliers with state-of-the-art travel solutions, a digital-first mindset and travel advisory.

Through powerful and world-class technology platforms, central sourcing and fulfilment capabilities and data-driven decision-making, Almosafer elevates travel experiences through multiple businesses operating under the Almosafer umbrella:

Almosafer, the Middle East’s leading travel brand, offers consumers seamless user experiences for domestic and international travel bookings through its omni-channel offerings. As a dedicated service solution, Almosafer Concierge addresses the needs of VIP and high-end clients through bespoke services.

Almosafer Business, a dedicated service solution, caters to corporate & government entities.

Discover Saudi is the Kingdom’s leading Destination Management Company, specialising in inbound travel, online distribution and MICE solutions.

Mawasim is a Hajj & Umrah tour operator, offering high-quality end-to-end travel arrangements and simplified sourcing for external agents in key international source markets.

About Tabby

Tabby creates financial freedom in the way people shop, earn and save by reshaping their relationship with money. Millions of people choose Tabby to stay in control of their spending and make the most out of their money.

Tens of thousands of global brands and small businesses, including SHEIN, Amazon, Adidas, IKEA, H&M, Samsung and noon use Tabby’s technology to accelerate growth and gain loyal customers by offering flexible payments online and in stores. Tabby is active in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Kuwait and is valued at $660 million in its latest round of funding from Sequoia Capital India, STV, PayPal Ventures, Mubadala Investment Capital, Arbor Ventures, and Endeavor Catalyst.