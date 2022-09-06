Cairo, Egypt: Tabby, the Middle East’s leading payments and shopping app, announced its launch in Egypt, enabling shoppers to pay over time without any interest or fees. Tabby works with multiple brands including Lacoste, L'azurde, Faces, In Your Shoe, KAI Collections, Ariika, Marcqa, Dresscode and Floward, among others, to offer flexible payments at checkout, creating an opportunity for Egyptians to stay in control of their spending and make the most out of their money.

Tabby currently ranks among the top 10 shopping apps in the Middle East with more than two million active shoppers. With Tabby’s “Split in 4” product, shoppers will be able to split their purchases into four interest-free payments at store checkouts, both online and offline. The Tabby app lets customers discover where they can split their payments and track their spending. Tabby also helps drive high-intent traffic to thousands of its retail partners.

Ahmed Khalil, Tabby Egypt’s GM, said, “Expanding in Egypt is a proud moment for us at Tabby. We’re excited to provide Egyptians with flexible and honest payment experiences with no interest and no fees. We’re also delighted to be a growth partner for our retail partners by helping them tap into millions of active shoppers”. Khalil added, “After securing $275 million in funding from leading global and regional investors, we’re looking forward to becoming Egypt’s preferred BNPL services provider.”

Tabby’s launch in Egypt is an expansion of the growing maturity of the fintech landscape in the region and the rise of e-commerce in Egypt. The app is building financial products designed to create financial freedom in the way people shop, earn and save by reshaping their relationship with money. Built on trust, not interest, the app enables commerce while encouraging responsible spending by empowering its shoppers with more purchasing power.

Since its launch in 2019, the company has been committed to helping its customers navigate the complex relationship with money by crafting honest products and stories built to champion their financial goals and help them create a relationship with money they can be proud of.

About Tabby

Tabby creates financial freedom in the way people shop, earn and save by reshaping their relationship with money. Over 2 million active users choose Tabby to stay in control of their spending and make the most out of their money.

Over 5,000 global brands and small businesses, including H&M, Adidas, IKEA, SHEIN, and Bloomingdale’s use Tabby’s technology to accelerate growth and gain loyal customers by offering flexible payments online and in stores. Tabby is active in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and Kuwait, and has raised more than $275 million in funding from leading global and regional investors.