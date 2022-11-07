Riyadh: The Saudi Electronic Info Exchange Company (TABADUL), the leading provider of innovative digital and smart fintech services to the business and logistics sectors, has concluded its six-month Executive Coaching Program that was implemented in cooperation with INSEAD School of Business and stc Academy. The program aims to bolster leadership skills and train Saudi talent in line with the latest global practices in the logistics field.

Tabadul is committed to investing in training and capacity building as part of its mission to champion digital logistics in the region alongside with its success partners in the trade and logistics sectors. Building on its expertise in services digitalization, Tabadul develops e-transaction solutions for the government and enterprise sectors as well as back-end ICT systems and applications to serve the Kingdom’s economic growth. Partnering with world-class training programs offered by top-caliber institutions, Tabadul is focused on investing in human resources, boosting the performance of its leaders and enhancing their capabilities and skills in line with international best practices.

Tabadul CEO, Mr. Majed bin Faleh Al-Otaibi, emphasized the importance of outlining an effective development strategy to train local leaders. “Through Tabadul’s strategy BEYOND, we are committed to creating specialized training programs that support the overarching goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Human Capability Development Program,” he added.

In his turn, Tabadul’s Chief f HR Officer (CHRO), Eng. Abdulaziz Al-Shehri stated: “Tabadul has been launching eminent leadership training programs aiming to create a culture that stimulates growth, innovation, and leadership. This reflects Tabadul’s capacity-building strategy that aligns with world-leading practices.”

About “Tabadul”:

The Saudi Electronic Info Exchange Company (Tabadul) is a leading Saudi digital logistics company established by Royal Decree to assist in the digital transformation of the logistics and business sectors. The company’s primary task is to develop secure technology solutions that facilitate international trade by promoting efficiency and transparency while enhancing operational performance to support the region’s economic aspirations and progress towards large-scale development.