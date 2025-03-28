Dubai | Taaleem Holdings PJSC (“Taaleem” or the “Company”, DFM Symbol: TAALEEM), is a leading K-12 premium education provider in the UAE with a portfolio of 12 premium schools including the latest acquisition of Lycée Libanais Francophone Privé Meydan (LLFPM), alongside 26 schools that Taaleem manages under public private partnerships in the UAE. Taaleem announced today its financial results for the six-month period ending February 28, 2025, with robust double-digit growth in revenues, gross profit, and net profit (after tax).

Key Performance Highlights

Strong top-line growth of 18.2% YoY to AED 648.8M in H1 2024/25 driven by an 18.8% YoY increase in premium schools’ enrolment and a 2.2% increase in government partnership schools’ enrolment.

Taaleem reported an EBITDA of AED 251.2M in H1 2024/25, marking a 13.0% YoY increase as revenue growth offset the effect of higher expenses during the same period.

Net profit recorded AED 160.2M in H1 2024/25, up by 15.4% YoY, with a consistent net profit margin of 24.7% in H1 2024/25, marginally decreasing by 0.6% compared to H1 2023/24.

Taaleem has been formally awarded a Land Lease agreement on Saadiyat Island by the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), to be used for its super-premium school in Abu Dhabi.

Taaleem is making great strides in the construction of DBS Mira, aimed at boosting the premium segment’s capacity by around 1,800 new seats starting academic year 2025/26.

During H1 2024/25, Taaleem reported an increase in its premium schools’ capacity by 28.0% through the acquisition of LLFPM and launching DBS Jumeira, paving the way for an increase in the vertical’s enrolment by 18.8% during the same period.

Taaleem continues to demonstrate its strong commitment to its 5-Year Strategy, emphasising the expansion of its premium school portfolio, entry into the super-premium segment, and strengthening its partnerships with UAE educational authorities.

Premium schools continue to contribute the majority of operating revenues with an 87.4% contribution to H1 2024/25 operating revenues, Taaleem’s premium schools represent the core of its business, comprising 12 schools owned and operated by the Company. Its portfolio of premium schools offers the British, International Baccalaureate, American, and French curricula, through 8 well-reputed brands, with further planned expansions in the premium and super-premium segments.

Enrolment in the premium segment saw an increase to 16,610 students in H1 2024/25, marking an 18.8% YoY growth. This increase came on the back of portfolio expansions as well as consistent demand growth leading to increased utilisation in Taaleem’s existing premium schools. With the added capacity of 4,718 seats, the segment is well-positioned for future enrolment growth as the newly acquired and launched schools align their utilisation rates with the remainder of the portfolio.

The student-teacher ratio decreased YoY to 13.1 students per teacher as Taaleem schools continue to fulfil the need for more specialised teachers for secondary stages of education as student groups progress through years in schools such as Raha International School Khalifa City Campus. While on the other hand, the opening of DBS Jumeira and GIS expansion have created an influx of lower grade students, resulting in lowering the average gross tuition fees across the vertical by 2.0% YoY.



Taaleem’s newly acquired school, LLFP Meydan, represents the newly introduced French curriculum offering. Its utilisation stood at 63.5% in H1 2024/25, with 1,314 students enroled and a total capacity of 2,070 students. With this new offering, Taaleem remains committed to expanding its reach beyond its current market offering, with a focus on ramping up enrolment as part of its post-acquisition strategy.

On top of our plans to increase utilisation in existing portfolio schools, the pipeline also includes three new schools. The first being DBS Mira, set to open in September 2025 and making significant strides in its construction, and the expansion of DBS Islands by +400 seats, followed by two super-premium schools in 2026 targeting a small audience seeking ultra-high-quality education.



With the acquisition of Taaleem’s first French curriculum school, Lycée Libanais Francophone Privé Meydan (LLFP Meydan), and the launch of DBS Jumeira in September 2024, Taaleem has successfully expanded its premium school portfolio to 12 schools, increasing the segment’s capacity by a total of 4,718 seats YoY.



In line with the expansion in the premium segment, capacity within the government contracts expanded by 29.2% YoY in H1 2024/25. Overall, enrolment in the segment has maintained a moderate growth trajectory with an 2.2% YoY increase. Growth stood out at the PPP Dubai Schools, under which the capacity increased by 262.9% YoY. This substantial capacity increase in PPP Dubai Schools overshadowed the segment’s 29.2% YoY enrolment increase, bringing the segment’s overall utilisation to 72.7% in H1 2024/25.

About Taaleem Holdings

Taaleem (DFM: TAALEEM) is one of the largest K-12 premium education providers in the UAE with a portfolio consisting of 38 schools, comprising 12 owned and operated premium private schools, and 26 Government partnership schools operated on behalf of Government entities. The Company boasts a student body of 41,117 students and world-class faculty from diverse backgrounds.



For more information, you can access the full earnings release here.



H1 2024/25 Earnings Call

Due to Eid vacation, Taaleem will not be hosting its H1 2024/25 earnings call, but the management will be available at the EFG Hermes one-on-one conference taking place between the 7th to the 10th of April 2025. The investor presentation is also available if you click here, and will be published on Taaleem’s website for your reference.

Investor Relations Contact:

Nora Ghannam, MBA

Head of Investor Relations

nghannam@taaleem.ae

www.taaleem.ae