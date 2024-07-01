Agreement marks Taaleem’s entry into the Super-Premium education segment partnering with a world-renowned British education institution

Partnership will see Harrow's legacy of academic excellence and character development integrated with Taaleem’s regional experience and commitment to local culture and values

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Taaleem Holdings PJSC (“Taaleem” or “the Company”), a leading K-12 premium education provider in the UAE with a portfolio of 32 schools and listed on the Dubai Financial Markets (“DFM”) (SYMBOL: TAALEEM; ISIN: AEE01136T220), today announced the signing of a master agreement with Harrow International Schools Limited (“HISL”), effective from July 2024. Under the agreement, Taaleem has exclusive rights to own and operate Harrow International Schools across the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait. The first of these Taaleem Harrow Schools under the agreement are planned to open in the UAE.*

Harrow International Schools Limited is renowned for extending the prestigious educational philosophy of Harrow School, one of the oldest and most respected schools in the United Kingdom. Harrow School, established in 1572 under a Royal Charter granted by Queen Elizabeth I, is synonymous with academic excellence, extensive co-curricular activities and a strong emphasis on character development and leadership.

Harrow School has educated and nurtured some of the world’s most influential figures, including Lord Byron, Winston Churchill, Jawaharlal Nehru, King Hussein of Jordan, the former rulers of Iraq and Zanzibar, Lord Rayleigh, seven UK Prime Ministers and numerous influencers, inventors, artists, and Nobel Laureates.

Through its oversight teams, HISL oversees the requirement for all Harrow-branded schools to reflect Harrow School’s educational purpose, practice, strategy and philosophy, tailored to the needs of their students and locations.

Under the master agreement, Taaleem will bring Harrow School's exceptional standards of education to the GCC region, enriched with local cultural elements to provide a holistic learning experience. The agreement is an important milestone in Taaleem’s strategy to enter the Super-Premium school segment and expand its footprint across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Khalid Al Tayer, Chairman of Taaleem, commented, “We are incredibly proud to partner with Harrow International Schools Limited. This agreement marks a significant milestone for Taaleem as we combine Harrow’s prestigious and long-standing tradition of educational excellence with Taaleem’s regional experience and focus on local culture and values. We are committed to providing our students with the highest standards of education, fostering an environment where they can thrive both academically and personally.”

Mr. David Eyton, Chairman of the Governors of Harrow School, added, “We are delighted to expand the opportunity for more children to access a Harrow education with Taaleem – a partner who shares our commitment to raising educational standards by focusing on the development of pupils’ talents and passions. By establishing world-class schools that offer a premium education based on the Harrow Values of courage, honour, humility and fellowship, our joint aspiration is to prepare children with diverse backgrounds and abilities for a life of learning, leadership, service and personal fulfilment.”

Alan Williamson, CEO of Taaleem, commented, "It is a privilege to extend Harrow's legacy of academic excellence and holistic education across the GCC region. By combining Harrow's distinguished educational philosophy with Taaleem’s focus and commitment to premium education, we are set to provide an unparalleled educational experience for our students. The partnership also marks an important milestone for Taaleem as we launch our first Super-Premium schools in the GCC, providing even greater choice for parents and students across the region."

The addition of the Harrow International Schools in Taaleem’s portfolio is aligned with its strategy to enhance educational standards and accessibility in the region, supporting the UAE’s vision for a diversified economy and sustainable development. This partnership complements Taaleem’s two new Dubai British Schools, Jumeira and Mira, which are set to open to students in August 2024 and September 2025, respectively.

*Subject to regulatory approval.

About Taaleem

Taaleem (DFM: TAALEEM) is one of the largest K-12 premium education providers in the UAE with a portfolio consisting of 32 schools, comprising 10 owned and operated premium private schools, and 22 Government partnership schools operated on behalf of Government entities. The Group has a student base of +37,961 students and a highly experienced teaching staff from across the world.

About Harrow International Schools Limited:

Harrow International Schools Limited (HISL), a trading subsidiary of the charity which owns Harrow School and its trademarks, grants the right to use the name and badge of Harrow School by independently owned and operated schools around the world. HISL also provides oversight to ensure that these schools reflect Harrow School’s educational purpose, practice, strategy and philosophy, tailored to the needs of their students and locations.