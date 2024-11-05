Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Synology Solution Day 2024 has concluded, attracting over 100 IT professionals who gathered to delve into Synology's latest solutions in data storage and management, data and workload protection, business productivity and video surveillance, all dedicated to enhancing enterprise data management efficiency. At the annual event, Synology introduced highly scalable data storage and management solutions, a dedicated backup appliance with advanced security features, flexible AI camera deployment options, and intuitive AI-powered productivity tools — all designed to empower business resilience.

Michael Chang, Regional Manager of the MEA region at Synology, highlighted the extraordinary growth of Synology's business solutions and expressed gratitude to the attendees, acknowledging their role in the event's success. "Over the recent years in the MEA region, Synology has witnessed a remarkable increase in revenue, particularly in the manufacturing, government and public sectors, and media and entertainment industries. This substantial growth underscores our success in meeting the evolving market demands while leveraging the event to strengthen our presence and expand our regional business footprint.”

During the event, Synology delved into emerging industry trends against ransomware protection, providing in-depth analysis of how IT professionals can tackle today's challenges, such as large-scale and complex deployments and the shift towards AI-driven transformations. Attendees also had the opportunity to hear real-world deployment scenarios from well-known companies like Toyota Vietnam and SK Shipping showcasing how they leverage Synology's solutions to stay ahead in an increasingly dynamic storage and data protection landscape.

Spotlight on Synology’s Latest Innovations and Upcoming Product Line

Synology showcased its latest innovations in data protection, storage, and surveillance, emphasizing solutions designed to address the growing demands of modern enterprises. The ActiveProtect series simplifies deployment and sizing challenges with a streamlined interface, enabling protection for up to 2,500 multi-server environments across multiple sites, while offering data immutability and retention policies to ensure business continuity in the event of ransomware attacks. For high-capacity, non-disruptive data management, the new Scale-out Solution supports both file and object storage and performance growth when adding additional storage servers. Synology also introduced its C2 Surveillance Station, a cloud-based video surveillance solution with edge AI and multi-layer encryption, providing secure and efficient monitoring for environments without local recording servers.

Synology Solution Day 2024 also highlighted updates to Synology's productivity tool, Office Suite, including the integration of GenAI features designed to enhance collaboration and streamline workflows. These new capabilities aim to boost team efficiency and simplify document management, offering a smarter, more intuitive way to work across departments.

“It is with great pleasure to showcase our new solutions to our business partners and enterprises at our annual event. We’re grateful to all the attended partners and end users who provided us with valuable feedback,” added Chang. “United Arab Emirates is one of our most important emerging markets, offering great potential. As IT teams provide an essential foundation for businesses, our goal at Synology is to empower IT and strengthen the industry by offering efficient, transparent, and easy-to-deploy solutions.”