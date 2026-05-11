Synology, a global technology company that enables businesses to manage, secure, and protect their data, highlighted the accelerating shift from traditional backup methods to integrated, resilience‑driven strategies among Middle Eastern enterprises during a successful online media briefing it recently hosted.

The company emphasized the urgent need for businesses to modernize their data protection strategies as rising cyber risks, accelerating AI adoption, and evolving data sovereignty requirements continue to redefine the region’s digital landscape. Recent reports indicate that cyberattacks across the GCC have surged by nearly 40 percent year on year, with the UAE alone experiencing more than 200,000 attempted intrusions per day. This points to the critical need for more robust, adaptive, and forward-looking data protection strategies.

During the session, Synology underscored a significant shift among regional enterprises towards comprehensive approaches for continuous data protection, enhanced recovery readiness, and secure infrastructure designed to support AI-driven innovation. Mike Chen, Senior Sales Manager at Synology, emphasized that modern organizations require integrated solutions that not only safeguard critical data but also enable operational agility and scalable growth in an increasingly digital economy.

“Data security today is no longer just about backups—it is about building continuous resilience, ensuring rapid recovery, and maintaining full control over critical assets,” said Mike Chen, Senior Sales Manager at Synology. “As AI adoption accelerates, organizations need secure, scalable infrastructure that not only protects against evolving threats but also enables them to innovate with confidence.”

Synology highlighted two priority areas for enterprises in the UAE and wider region. The first is unlocking value from fragmented and unstructured data through integrated storage, hybrid cloud architectures, and AI-driven capabilities such as semantic search and intelligent workflows. The second is strengthening digital sovereignty by enabling organizations to retain full control over their data while meeting evolving regulatory and operational requirements.

The company also pointed to real-world applications of its solutions, citing the Museum of the Future as a case in point. The landmark institution has leveraged Synology’s technologies to support scalable storage, real-time collaboration, and reliable media backup in a high-demand, data-intensive environment.

With more than 14 million installations across over 120 markets, Synology continues to support organizations in building secure, resilient, and AI-ready data ecosystems as digital transformation accelerates across the Middle East.

About Synology:

Founded in 2000, Synology is a global technology company that enables businesses to manage, secure, and protect their data wherever it resides. Its portfolio spans flash and disk storage to cloud-based architecture, all designed to address evolving business needs in an increasingly data-driven world.

Led by a mission to manage and protect the world’s data, Synology delivers integrated solutions across storage, data protection, video surveillance, and business productivity. These solutions are built to simplify complex IT environments while enhancing visibility, security, and reliability.

Synology’s data protection offerings include comprehensive backup and recovery solutions that safeguard both modern and legacy workloads through purpose-built appliances, cloud services, and centralized management. Its private cloud collaboration suite, including Synology Drive and Synology Office, further enables secure and efficient teamwork.

Today, Synology supports over 13 million installations worldwide, backed by a strong partner ecosystem and global presence. The company is trusted by organizations across industries, including more than half of the Fortune 500.

In the Middle East, Synology focuses on both SMEs and enterprise customers, with a strong emphasis on backup and data protection. This focus aligns with increasing demand for cyber resilience, immutable backups, rapid recovery, and greater control over critical data.

Committed to redefining how organizations manage data, Synology delivers secure, scalable, and cost-effective solutions that simplify management, ensure business continuity, and strengthen data resilience.

For further information, please contact:

CommuniGate Middle East

P.O.Box 500270, Dubai, UAE

Tel: +971 4 4546093

Fax: +971 4 3612432

E-mail: info@communigateme.com

Website: www.communigateme.com