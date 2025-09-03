Muscat —The Business Year (TBY), a global media group that has been providing investors, businesses, and governments with first-hand insights into the world’s most dynamic markets for 15 years, together with leading public and private stakeholders, hosted an exclusive CEO Breakfast at JW Marriott Muscat to examine how tourism and real estate can jointly drive investment, jobs, and sustainable growth under Oman Vision 2040. The high-level discussion convened ministers, senior officials, developers, financiers, and policy leaders for a focused exchange on converting national strategy into bankable projects.

HE Qais Al Yousef underscored Oman’s momentum, saying; “Oman’s ranking as first in the Arab world and fourth globally in the 2025 Quality of Life Index comes as no surprise. As we work toward the goals and ambitions of Oman Vision 2040, we’ve purposefully developed an outstanding environment in which to live, work, visit, and invest.”

From policy to projects, the conversation highlighted facilitation, financing, and execution. Nasser Al-Kindi, CEO of Invest Oman, said; “At Invest Oman, we view tourism and real estate as key drivers of diversification, offering world-class opportunities rooted in sustainability and culture. By streamlining approvals, fostering partnerships, and ensuring investor confidence, we align global capital with Vision 2040 to deliver lasting value for Oman.”

On financing, Khaled Al Kayed, CEO of Bank Nizwa, emphasized the role of Islamic finance in enabling resilient project pipelines; “Bank Nizwa’s participation in meetings of this level reflects our conviction that the role of financial institutions goes beyond providing capital alone; it also includes contributing to shaping ideas and promoting collective action. Through participation in such dialogues, we aim to expand the discussion on how Islamic finance can be invested in emerging opportunities, encourage innovation across various sectors, and strengthen economic resilience. Our participation demonstrates our commitment to developing sustainable financing models, exchanging expertise, and proposing solutions that align with the social and economic particularities of the Sultanate of Oman. Such engagements also ensure the continued evolution of Islamic finance.”

Developers shared how integrated delivery models are turning strategy into outcomes. Wael Al-Lawati, CEO of Muriya Tourism Development, noted: “Through Hawana Salalah and Jebel Sifah, we are demonstrating how integrated tourism destinations can become magnets for investment, job creation, and innovation. Our projects show how Oman can attract global investors while enhancing quality of life and positioning itself on the international stage.” Ali Alhashmi, CEO of WUJHA Real Estate Developers, added: “Oman has immense potential as a destination for sustainable, high-value investment in real estate and tourism. At Wujha, we leverage our market expertise and collaborative partnerships to deliver developments that not only meet today’s needs, but also shape the Oman of tomorrow, in line with Vision 2040.”

Community-anchored investment was also in focus. Raed Al Shehhi, Chairman of Musandam Global Investment, said; “Musandam Global Investment is a locally anchored enterprise driving inclusive growth and innovation across Oman. With ventures in infrastructure, aquaculture, maritime connectivity, real estate, and construction, it empowers Omani talent, attracts global partners, and embeds sustainability throughout. Aligned with Vision 2040, Musandam serves as a bridge between tradition and modernity, positioning the region as a model of community-driven prosperity and regional leadership.”

Culture and hospitality were highlighted as core to Oman’s value proposition. Al-Yaqdhan Al-Harthy, Director General of the Oman Across Ages Museum, said; “The Oman Across Ages Museum is more than a cultural institution—it is a platform connecting heritage with Vision 2040. By engaging youth and leveraging digital innovation, we are shaping national identity while contributing to tourism growth and international visibility.” Samir Messaoudi, General Manager of JW Marriott Hotel Muscat, added; “At JW Marriott Muscat, we are proud to align with Vision 2040 by developing Omani talent, pioneering sustainability initiatives such as our in-house water bottling plant, and ensuring every guest experiences authentic Omani hospitality. In doing so, we contribute not only to the growth of tourism, but also to Oman’s broader ambition of being recognized as a regional hub for business, culture, and high-end experiences.”

Speakers included: Wael Al-Lawati, CEO, Muriya Tourism Development; Ali Alhashmi, CEO, WUJHA Real Estate Developers; Al-Yaqdhan Al-Harthy, Director General, Oman Across Ages Museum; Samir Messaoudi, General Manager, JW Marriott Hotel Muscat; Nasser Al-Kindi, CEO, Invest Oman; Raed Al Shehhi, Chairman, Musandam Global Investment; and Khaled Al Kayed, CEO, Bank Nizwa.

The CEO Breakfast advanced actionable collaboration between government and industry and reaffirmed a shared commitment to sustainable, high-value development. Building on today’s dialogue, participants identified near-term priorities around air connectivity, single-window approvals, and sustainability by design to enhance competitiveness and length of stay while safeguarding Oman’s cultural and natural assets.