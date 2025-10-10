Dubai, UAE – Symbolic Developments, the real estate division of the Speedex Group, is set to announce its fourth residential project and second launch this year, marking a major milestone in the boutique developer’s rapid rise and sustained success. As a natural evolution of the Speedex Group’s 35-year legacy in construction and trading, Symbolic Developments has quickly established itself as a trusted and innovative name in Dubai’s real estate landscape.

From the rapid completion of Symbolic Alpha in just 14 months, to the swift sell-out of Symbolic Aura and the successful launch of Symbolic Zen Residences, every milestone reinforces Symbolic Developments’ belief in building homes that create legacies.

Guided by family values, customer-centricity, and transparency, Symbolic Developments is developing over 250 homes across Dubai’s most family-friendly neighborhoods, including Liwan and Al Furjan, where the developer is renowned for creating thoughtfully designed, low-density communities. Each project embodies the brand’s unique proposition: lifestyle-focused, design-led neighborhoods that prioritize family living, smart technology, and green, comfortable spaces.

Our journey at Speedex Group was built on a foundation of legacy and innovation, values that remain at the heart of Symbolic Developments today, ” said Mr. Mustafa Moiz, Managing Director of Symbolic Developments.“Symbolic Developments represents the next chapter of our family’s vision, delivering homes and communities that enrich lives while carrying forward the values that have guided our business for generations.”



“Symbolic Developments embodies the Speedex legacy,” added Mr. Murtaza Moiz, Vice Chairman of Symbolic Developments. “Each project reflects decades of expertise, operational excellence, and a deep understanding of what residents truly need. We take pride in transforming ambitious visions into landmark residences that shape lifestyles and contribute to the city’s growth trajectory.”

With its fourth project announcement on the horizon, Symbolic continues to strengthen its reputation as one of Dubai’s most promising developers, one that combines Speedex’s trusted construction heritage with a fresh, design-forward perspective on modern urban living.

Each project by Symbolic integrates innovative design, sustainability, and a focus on community, from smart home technology and wellness-oriented layouts to green spaces and energy-efficient systems, reflecting the brand’s commitment to creating livable, forward-thinking residences in Dubai’s evolving landscape.

About Symbolic Developments

Symbolic Developments is the real estate Division of Speedex Group, a UAE-based business with over 35 years of legacy across construction, trading, and rentals. Symbolic carries forward the Group’s heritage of quality and trust through residential projects that combine design, technology, and modern family living. With three successful projects — Alpha, Aura, and Zen Residences — and a fourth soon to be announced, Symbolic Developments continues to redefine affordable luxury for Dubai’s new generation of homeowners.