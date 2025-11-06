MBA students have worked with leading firms like DP World, Jumeirah, Godrej, Dabur, Sobha, CAFU, Gargash, Matrix PR, etc.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In a remarkable milestone achieved within just one year of its launch, Symbiosis Dubai’s MBA program has recorded a 98% internship and placement success rate for its Class of 2025 - a testament to the university's strong industry connections, innovative learning approach, and commitment to shaping career-ready business leaders.

Students from the program have gone on to work with leading organizations such as DP World, Jumeirah Group, Godrej Properties, Dabur, Sobha Realty, Urban Company, CAFU, Fragomen, Keeta, Tauris, Copeland, Gargash, Spark AI, and Matrix PR, among others - reflecting the program’s strong industry relevance and global employability focus. Many have already transitioned from internships into full-time employment offers, reflecting how the program turns academic insight into professional impact.

"Achieving such success in our very first year of the MBA program speaks volumes about the quality of our students and the strength of our academic-industry partnerships,” said Dr. Anita Patankar, Executive Director, Symbiosis Dubai. “Our learners don’t just study management - they live it. The program is designed to help professionals apply what they learn in real-time, creating a seamless bridge between the classroom and career. Many of our students continue to work alongside their studies, so there's no transition gap - they grow as they learn, and learn as they grow.”

Reflecting Dubai's entrepreneurial spirit, students are not only finding success in organizations but also creating their own. Two members of the MBA Class of 2025 have launched a boutique marketing and design agency, leveraging their classroom insights to create a live business venture, an example of how the program nurtures curiosity, confidence, and the courage to lead from the front.

"Working at DP World as a Group Finance Intern has been an incredible learning experience, and my time at Symbiosis Dubai prepared me to make the most of it. The practical knowledge and skills I gained in class allowed me to contribute confidently from day one. Engaging with global leaders and connecting with the alumni network gave me the perspective and confidence to take on challenges fearlessly and turn every opportunity into real impact.” Rohit Rajan, Second-Year MBA student, Group Finance Intern at DP World

"When I first arrived in Dubai, I was a clean slate; everything felt new and different from India. Symbiosis Dubai became the platform that shaped my journey. Through the university, I secured an HR internship with Sobha Realty - a role typically reserved for experienced professionals. It was the perfect blend of academic learning and real-world exposure. The practical guidance at Symbiosis helped me contribute meaningfully from day one, and my time at Sobha gave me a front-row view of how people and culture drive the city’s most ambitious organizations.” Ashwin Nair, Second-Year MBA student, HR Intern at Sobha Realty

As Dubai continues to evolve into a global capital of innovation, Symbiosis Dubai’s MBA students are learning to evolve with it. The program integrates the realities of today’s fast-changing business landscape - where data, technology, and AI are reshaping every decision. Through initiatives such as the Symbiosis Centre for Applied AI, students gain first-hand exposure to the intersection of artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and business strategy.

From working on AI-led case studies to mastering data-driven decision-making, students learn how technology can amplify human intelligence, a mindset that resonates with Dubai’s Vision 2030 and the UAE’s National AI Strategy. The result: graduates who are as comfortable leading teams as they are leading change.

With its future-ready curriculum, global faculty, and strong academic-industry integration, Symbiosis Dubai’s MBA program has rapidly positioned itself among the UAE’s most dynamic management programs, preparing graduates to thrive in an AI-powered, innovation-driven world.

About Symbiosis International (Deemed University)

Established under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, Symbiosis International (Deemed University) is a comprehensive, multi-disciplinary university headquartered in Pune, India, with campuses across the country and in Dubai. Founded on the motto “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” – The World is One Family – Symbiosis is home to students from over 85 countries, reflecting a vibrant global learning community.

National and Global Rankings:

QS World University Rankings 2026 – Ranked 696 globally

QS Employer Reputation Rankings – Ranked 51st globally

Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025 - Ranked in the 601–800 band globally

NIRF 2025 (India) - Ranked 24th among universities

SIU is recognized globally for its excellence in teaching, research, and internationalization. Its inclusive and innovation-driven approach continues to shape a new generation of leaders committed to knowledge, empathy, and global citizenship.

About Symbiosis Dubai

Symbiosis Dubai is the first Indian university in Dubai to commence operations with full accreditation for all its programs from the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), under the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MOHESR), and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

Located in the heart of Dubai Knowledge Park, the university offers a diverse range of industry-aligned undergraduate and postgraduate programs across disciplines such as Management, Commerce, Psychology, Technology, and Media - equipping students with the skills and knowledge to thrive in today’s competitive global landscape.

Our programs include: