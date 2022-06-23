Recognized for its significant contribution to the water sector, the global low-carbon energy company took home the Decarbonization and Climate Action Award at The Arab Green Summit (TAGS)

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Global low-carbon energy company ENGIE won the award for ‘Sustainability and Innovation Pioneer in Water’ at the first edition of the Decarbonization and Climate Action (DACA) awards, which celebrate organizations that make meaningful and genuine contributions to climate mitigation. The ceremony was hosted at the Arab Green Summit(TAGS), and the award was handed to Eng. Khaled Alqureshi, CEO of Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) and Latifa Lahsine, Vice-President – Engineering & Technical Support Group at ENGIE AMEA.

ENGIE won the ‘Sustainability and Innovation Pioneer in Water’ award for demonstrating environmental stewardship in delivering innovations to the water sector. Specifically, the award recognizes those which address the need for greater efficiency in water management and water conservation in response to the threat of water shortage, and in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) Six – ‘Clean Water and Sanitation for All’ – in the most transformative, impactful, and innovative way.

The award reflects the efforts of the Saudi Water Partnership Company which aims to enhance the private sector’s participation in sustainability development, by providing the opportunity for investors to take the leadership in developing flagship sustainability projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Speaking afterwards, Turki Al Shehri, ENGIE’s CEO for Saudi Arabia, said, “We are very proud to receive this award recognizing ENGIE's contribution to the Kingdom's water sector to deliver supply in an environmentally friendly and sustainable manner. Through such FDI's, knowledge transfer, and focus on localization we will be able to support and accelerate the energy transition in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

A leading water producer in the region at the forefront of providing energy-efficient and clean desalination technologies, ENGIE operates over 13 desalination plants in the GCC, which combined provide 10 million people with potable water. The award, which recognizes companies for their efforts in 2021, is a specific nod to ENGIE’s work in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where its multiple award-winning Independent Water Plants (IWP) – Yanbu 4 and Jubail 3B, developed for SWPC, are powered by clean energy.

“We are delighted to receive this latest award for delivering the Yanbu 4 and Jubail 3B IWPs in Saudi Arabia for the Saudi Water Partnership Company. Cementing our role as a leading operator in water desalination in GCC, recognition for our work in the sector is a testament to our steadfast commitment to supporting the transition to a carbon-neutral world while providing efficient and affordable energy solutions,” Latifa Lahsine, Vice-President for Engineering & Technical Support Group at ENGIE said.

