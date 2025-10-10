Doha: Following its recent establishment, the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Qatar’s Environment & Energy Commission—a strategic collaboration between ICC Qatar and the Al-Attiyah Foundation—participated in a high-level panel discussion yesterday, at the International Capacity Pavilion, as part of the Qatar National Dialogue on Climate Change (QNDCC).

Moderated by Axel Threlfall, Editor-at-Large at Reuters, the session brought together the Commission’s leadership and working group chairs to showcase its mandate, roadmap, and priority working groups, and explored how Qatar’s private sector can accelerate the nation’s energy transition and environmental initiatives. The discussion featured the Commission Co-Chairs; Colman Hands, Sustainable Energy Programmes Manager at the Al-Attiyah Foundation, and Howard Bevan, Director of Energy at the Al-Attiyah Foundation.

Working group chairs presented their thematic areas: Elena I Athwal on the low-carbon energy transition, Dr. Marwa Al-Ansary on emissions and carbon markets, and Samer Malaeb on desalination and the energy nexus.

Aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the National Environment and Climate Change Strategy, the Commission aims to reinforce business leadership in sustainability while contributing to international frameworks, including the Paris Agreement and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The panel covered key topics such as renewable energy integration, carbon pricing and emissions reduction, and innovations in water and desalination technologies. It will also outline the Commission’s roadmap for capacity building, policy engagement, knowledge sharing, and international collaboration.

“The Environment & Energy Commissionprovides a unique platform to bring together private sector expertise, innovation, and investment for meaningful climate action,” said ICC Qatar Environment & Energy Commission’s Co-Chair Howard Bevan. “Through this initiative, businesses will play a central role in shaping a low-carbon, resilient future for Qatar and the region.”

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

