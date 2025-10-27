MUSCAT - Templewater, a leading pan-Asia alternative asset manager, has announced its successful participation in the Series D financing round of Chinese autonomous vehicle maker Neolix — a move it hopes will pave the way for the eventual introduction of the company’s robovans in Oman and the wider region.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Templewater is already committed to supporting Oman’s ambition to become a regional hub for clean energy, advanced manufacturing and low-carbon technologies.

Last month, the partnership of Templewater and Future Fund Oman (FFO) — the fund arm of the Oman Investment Authority (OIA) — launched their joint Energy Transition Fund with an initial capital base of $200 million. Managed by Templewater, the fund’s investments will focus on high-impact sectors including clean molecules, energy storage, e-fuels, smart mobility, renewables and green data centres. Further signalling its long-term commitment to Oman, Templewater has also established an office in Muscat.

Significantly, Templewater and other key investors raised over $600 million in Neolix’s Series D financing round, marking the largest private fundraising in China’s autonomous driving sector to date.

Beijing-based Neolix is the world’s largest provider of Level 4 autonomous intra-city logistics solutions. Commonly known as robovans, these are self-driving electric vehicles equipped with sensors, cameras, radar and GPS that enable them to navigate public roads and make deliveries autonomously. Neolix has delivered over 10,000 Level 4 robovans — capable of operating fully without human intervention in most environments — across more than 300 cities in China.

In a statement, Neolix said it plans to use the newly raised funds to further invest in algorithm and technology R&D, develop new products for diverse commercial applications, enhance its service network and user experience; and accelerate its global expansion. It dominates the express delivery segment and is expanding into fresh food, cold chain and instant delivery services.

In the Gulf region, Neolix has secured the UAE’s first robovan licence in partnership with an Abu Dhabi-based tech company. But Dr Yufeng Wan, Partner & Head of Energy Transition Investment at Templewater, is confident that the robovan brand has the potential to make inroads into Oman as well, among other international markets — a step Templewater has pledged to support.

“At Templewater, we are deeply committed to empowering visionary companies that drive innovation and commercialisation. We are proud to partner with Neolix on its journey to expand from its strong foundation in mainland China to Hong Kong, Oman and other global markets, leveraging our extensive networks across the Asia-Pacific and GCC to accelerate the automation of the global logistics industry”, Dr Wan said.

In line with Oman’s green energy transition and Oman Vision 2040 objectives, the deployment of Level 4 autonomous robovans could play a transformative role in logistics hubs such as SOHAR Port and Freezone, Khazaen and Duqm SEZ. These self-driving electric vehicles can operate safely within secure logistics corridors, transporting goods between warehouses, factories and container yards without human drivers.

By integrating with smart mobility and IoT-based fleet management systems, robovans could significantly advance Oman’s transition towards cleaner, more efficient and digitally enabled transport infrastructure.

