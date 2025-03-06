Dubai: The swissnet Group has announced the establishment of swissnet MENA based in Dubai. The new entity will enable the group to offer its renowned ICT infrastructure, managed IT services, and system integration solutions to a wide range of sectors across the MENA region.

This marks a pivotal milestone for the company in its transformation into a global leader in IT infrastructure, cloud-based communication services, and AI-powered hospitality solutions.

swissnet Group was founded in Switzerland in 2015 and is a leading provider of location-based marketing software (LBM), Wi-Fi infrastructure systems, and Wi-Fi guest hotspots, serving over 900,000 hotel rooms around the world. The group has offices in Zurich, Vienna, KSA, Lebanon, and now Dubai.

Roger Tabbal has joined swissnet group as CEO International and MENA, based in Dubai. A seasoned technology leader with over 25 years of experience in IT, he is ideally placed to lead the group’s transformation into a global leader in ICT and hospitality technology and drive market expansion in the region.

Prior to joining swissnet Group, Roger held the position of Global VP of Guest Technology & Innovation at Accor, overseeing guest-centric tech strategies across 6,000 hotels and managing high-profile digital transformations. Throughout his career in hospitality, Roger played an integral role in major tech rollout projects such as Property Management Systems (PMS), Point of Sales (POS), seamless Wi-Fi experiences, digital food & beverage as well as online guest journeys.

Commenting on his appointment Roger said: “I am thrilled to join the team at swissnet Group and look forward to introducing our extensive suite of cutting-edge technologies to partners here in the MENA region. The group’s strong global footprint that services over 10,000 customers around the globe is a great testament to the reliable, fast, and cost-effective tech services we offer, which have great capabilities for regional deployment.”

With the establishment of swissnet MENA in Dubai, the company’s wide range of managed services for Local Access Networks, Wi-Fi, IPTV, Telephony, CCTV, Casting, Guest Management, and more will now be available across the MENA region supported by dedicated account managers, certified field engineers locally on the ground, and around the clock multilingual customer support including English and Arabic.

About swissnet Group

