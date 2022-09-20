Collaborating with forward-thinking companies such as Raha and RoboStores, Swisslog is committed to setting new standards in warehouse automation to provide future-proof products and solutions

Dubai, UAE – Swisslog, a global leader in data-and robotic-driven automated logistics solutions, wins the coveted award for the category Warehouse Automation Technology Provider of the Year at this year’s Logistics & Transport Awards.

Warehouse automation remains the largest, fastest-growing industrial application of robotics, automation and IoT technologies outside conventional factory automation. Automation has opened up new possibilities and the pace of adoption has been rapid.

Swisslog is the leading integrator of the AutoStore system in the Gulf region and one of the leading integrators globally. AutoStore is a highly efficient robotized storage and order processing solution that integrates easily into existing buildings. It’s modular, fully scalable design makes the system future-proof, providing dramatic improvements in space utilization and productivity compared to traditional shelf-based storage.

In March 2022, Swisslog has completed 300 AutoStore installation in over 26 countries worldwide, featuring a total of more than seven million storage bins and using no less than 10,000 robots. Swisslog installed around 10 AutoStore systems in the Gulf region and is an expert in streamlining processes with software and subsystems such as conveyors or robotics.

Commenting on the win, David Dronfield, General Manager at Swisslog Middle East, said “Automation has proven to be a sustainable and future-focused solution and it is becoming a competitive differentiator that can help companies uplift their operations without affecting business continuity while offering the smooth and organized experience for customers. Institutions of all sizes globally are leveraging automation to drive value. When done right, automation has proven to deliver real benefits, including distinctive insights, faster service, increased flexibility and scalability, improved quality, increased savings and productivity.”

From the traditional high bay warehouse to innovative robot-based material handling solutions, Swisslog offers companies with a wide range of traditional and out-of-the-box technologies for automated warehousing that provide quality, flexibility and efficiency.

