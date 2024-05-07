Riyadh, KSA – Swisslog, the global leader in innovative robotic, data-driven, and flexible automated solutions, has announced its participation at Saudi Smart Logistics 2024, scheduled from May 6-9 as part of the Riyadh International Industry Week 2024. The event will bring together four major industrial trade shows under one roof, connecting over 16,000 regional and international leaders from the industrial and logistics sectors, in Riyadh. Swisslog will be showcasing its groundbreaking AutoStore robotic storage and order processing solution.

With a strong presence in the Middle East market, Swisslog, alongside its regional partners such as Almarai, Raha, and Robostores, has a proven track record of delivering tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of local businesses. Additionally, the company’s extensive range of robotic and data-driven solutions aligns strategically with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, an ambitious initiative spearheaded by the Saudi Arabian government. This forward-thinking plan seeks to diversify the economy, promote innovation, and encourage sustainable development throughout various industries.

At Saudi Smart Logistics 2024, attendees can see the power of Autostore at Swisslog's dedicated booth. The innovative solution offers a wide range of benefits for businesses, including increased storage capacity, enhanced picking efficiency, and improved inventory management. It integrates with existing infrastructures, effortlessly meeting the surging demand for rapid, precise, and reliable order fulfilment. With its compact design and modular setup, AutoStore is ideal for companies looking to maximise space utilisation and streamline their operations.

Given the demands of today's online shoppers and the advent of e-commerce, such a solution has become crucial. Saudi Arabia generated $10 billion in e-commerce revenue in 2023, making it the 28th largest online market globally. By 2030, Saudi Arabia plans to launch about 80 major projects, primarily financed by the Public Investment Fund, focusing strongly on logistics to support the country's development goals.

Rami Younes, General Manager at Swisslog Middle East commented: "Saudi Arabia has positioned itself as a regional leader in e-commerce through significant investments in warehousing and fulfilment. Our goal at Swisslog is to support these advancements with easy and effective warehouse automation. A robotics solution like Autostore aligns with the country's broader efforts to diversify its economy and enhance its logistics capacity and shipping volumes. We’re excited for people to witness its power as well as gain insights into the latest developments shaping the future of logistics and supply chain management. "

The General Manager at Swisslog Middle East, Rami Younes, will provide expert insights about the impact of automation in a panel discussion titled "Shaping the Future of Logistics" at the Main Stage of the Summit, located in the VIP Hall of the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre. The discussion will be attended by officials from the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, Saudi Industrial Programmes, state companies, industry leaders, researchers, and other invited guests.

To experience the company’s advanced warehouse automation solutions, visit Booth 4-232.

For further insights into Swisslog’s extensive array of solutions, please visit https://www.swisslog.com/ or https://www.swisslog.com/ar-ae.

About Swisslog

Swisslog delivers data-driven & robotic solutions for your logistics automation alongside reliable, modular service concepts. Collaborating with forward-thinking companies, we are committed to setting new standards in warehouse automation to provide future-proof products and solutions. As part of the KUKA Group, our customers trust the competence of our passionate employees – more than 14,000 people working across the globe.

www.swisslog.com & www.kuka.com