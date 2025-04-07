Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Swisslog, the global leader in innovative robotic, data-driven, and flexible automated solutions, is set to participate in the Saudi Food Manufacturing Expo 2025, the Kingdom’s leading platform for exploring the future of food production and supply chain innovation. Taking place from 13-15 April 2025 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Centre, the event will bring together 550+ exhibitors from 70+ countries, highlighting cutting-edge technologies, AI-powered supply chains, and sustainable automation solutions.

At the expo, visitors can experience live demonstrations of Swisslog’s industry-leading robotic storage and order fulfilment solutions, including AutoStore and a robotic palletizing demo. Showcasing the full food value chain—from production to e-grocery—AutoStore and robotic applications seamlessly integrates with Swisslog’s data-driven software, enabling precise inventory and distribution management. As the GCC's largest market, Saudi Arabia’s F&B sector is evolving rapidly with rising consumer demand for e-commerce, which is projected to make up 46% of retail by 2030. With over 400 implemented projects worldwide, AutoStore is at the forefront of this shift, optimizing fulfilment and reliable order processing.

Rami Younes, General Manager of Swisslog Middle East, emphasized, “Manual processes can no longer meet the demands of modern food supply chains, especially with the rising prominence of private-label goods, prepared foods, and e-grocery. As the Kingdom’s population is projected to reach between 50 to 60 million by 2030, optimizing logistics and warehouse operations has never been more critical. Our solutions are designed to help businesses scale efficiently, enhance productivity, and reduce operational waste while ensuring energy efficiency and food safety. Swisslog is committed to bringing future-ready automation solutions that seamlessly integrate into both new and existing facilities, enabling businesses to stay competitive in an evolving food production market.”

The Kingdom is investing in logistics infrastructure to support the growth of e-retail, with around 80 major projects planned by 2030, primarily backed by the Public Investment Fund (PIF). Swisslog’s advanced automation solutions support Saudi Vision 2030 by enhancing efficiency, reducing costs, and enabling sustainable business growth while driving innovation and economic diversification.

With a strong presence in the Middle East market, Swisslog, alongside its regional customers such as Almarai, Raha, Danube and Robostores, has a proven track record of delivering tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of local businesses. Its automation solutions are designed to help businesses reduce order cycle times, optimize space utilization, and minimize waste. With approximately 30% of food produced globally lost at various stages of the supply chain, implementing smart automation can significantly reduce inefficiencies while improving food safety and quality. Swisslog has successfully partnered with leading global brands, including Coca-Cola, Unilever, and Pepsi, delivering over 350 projects across 35 countries.

Saudi Food Manufacturing Expo 2025 provides a key platform for industry leaders to discuss challenges, explore new technologies, and drive innovation in the food and beverage sector. Swisslog representatives will be available to showcase the latest automation solutions and discuss how businesses can future-proof their F&B operations in the Kingdom’s evolving market.

For more information on Swisslog’s comprehensive range of automation solutions, please visit https://www.swisslog.com/ or https://www.swisslog.com/ar-ae.

