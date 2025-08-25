Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Swisslog, a leading provider of best-in class warehouse automation and software, has expanded its portfolio with the introduction of its IntraMove series of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) that provide a versatile, horizontal transportation for payloads up to 3,000 kg (6,613 lb). The new AMRs, which leverage AI to enhance performance, are designed to offer flexibility in volatile environments and adjustability based on changing transport needs.

“Our customers are increasingly looking for horizontal transport solutions capable of handling heavier loads and adapting to dynamic and frequently changing conditions,” said Thomas Balzarek, AMR Solution Manager at Swisslog. “Our new AMRs are ideal for point-to-point pallet transport in sectors such as food and beverage, fashion and general merchandise, as well as inter-industrial applications. The advantages they offer are quick deployment and flexible operation, ease of changing routes and delivery points, and adaptability to support business growth.”

IntraMove is connected to the AI-based fleet management software via the VDA 5050 standard communication interface. The software enables the mapping of numerous industrial scenarios, ensuring optimized route planning and assignment of transport orders to the robots, which travel independently and autonomously on all routes. It can be directly linked to a WCS or WMS system like Swisslog’s SynQ software that manages the transport orders. External equipment, such as doors and elevators, can communicate to the fleet management software via various standard protocols (e.g., MQTT, ModBus, OPC UA, etc.).

The robot’s Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) navigation, which utilizes two laser scanners, uses AI algorithms to calculate the most efficient path to a destination while avoiding physical obstacles and traffic without needing cables, strips or tapes.

The AMRs feature a fully integrated lifting device that rises in smooth steps to transport goods without jolts or damage. It is a highly scalable solution, adapting the number of mobile robots to the growth of each business without modifying the warehouse during operation. A wide range of different top modules, such as platforms and conveyors, ensures efficient product handling and flexibility in transportation.

Swisslog's IntraMove AMR robots are available in different payload versions for a wide range of applications. The compact model IntraMove AMR 600 is designed for a payload of 600 kg (1,322 lb), the pallet transporter IntraMove AMR 1500 is suitable for 1,500 kg (3,306 lb), while the heavy-duty omnidrive IntraMove AMR 3000 is intended for payloads of 3,000 kg (6,613 lb).

IntraMove AMRs leverage their technological advantages thanks to their ability to integrate into comprehensive solutions, either as a subsystem for efficient horizontal pallet or box transport from end to end, or as a standalone solution for order preparation. In any case, they guarantee flexibility based on transport requirements, being a solution with maximum safety and cost-effectiveness for all types of applications.

Swisslog has been successfully integrating driverless guided vehicles (AGV) for over 50 years. The new AMRS join Swisslog’s CarryPick order picking solution, which offers high scalability with low operational costs. It features faster, more agile automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to increase performance levels and shorten the return on investment for customers.

About Swisslog

Swisslog designs, manufactures and optimizes automated logistics solutions across the supply chain, powered by our modular SynQ software platform. With a global team of passionate employees and a portfolio of best-in-class technologies, we partner with customers from solution design through lifecycle.