Following recent geopolitical challenges that briefly impacted business sentiment across the Middle East, Swiss-Belhotel International has reported a steady return to operational normalcy. Entering Q4 2025 with renewed investor engagement and an active development pipeline, the group remains confident in its growth trajectory. With its regional base in Dubai, Swiss-Belhotel International continues to be deeply invested in the region’s evolving hospitality landscape. Its multi-brand strategy, owner-aligned approach, and operational agility have enabled it to navigate with ease these challenges while focusing on long-term value creation.

Laurent A. Voivenel, Senior Vice President – Operations & Development, EMEAI, and Senior Vice President – Group Human Resources & Talent Development, Swiss-Belhotel International, stated: “Our Middle East properties have demonstrated strong resilience and are now firmly on track to meet or exceed their budgeted targets. It’s a testament to the responsiveness of our teams, the trust of our owners, and the robustness of our operating model. We are moving forward with renewed energy, deeper partnerships, and a clear roadmap for sustainable growth.”

Business travel has regained momentum, with regular site visits and strategic meetings undertaken by senior leadership, including Chairman and President of Swiss-Belhotel International Mr. Gavin M. Faull. These engagements have played a key role in reactivating project discussions, aligning with owners, and supporting operational teams on the ground.

New projects are progressing steadily, with several developments, ranging from lifestyle and wellness resorts to midscale urban properties, now in advanced planning stages. These include key gateway cities in the region.

The group’s flexible management model and diverse brand portfolio continue to attract investors seeking differentiated offerings and scalable solutions. Swiss-Belhotel International remains committed to delivering long-term value, advancing regional growth, and supporting national tourism visions across the various geographies. Its endurance over the past year reflects its operational discipline, brand strength, and people-first philosophy.

About Swiss-Belhotel International

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hong Kong, Swiss-Belhotel International is recognized as one of the world's fastest-growing hotel management groups. With 150+* hotels and projects in 20 countries, Swiss-Belhotel International provides professional and expert management services for hotels, resorts and serviced residences. The Group's distinct blend of Swiss hospitality and Asian-inspired service sets them apart. Each property carries the Swiss-Belhotel International hallmark, symbolizing quality and commitment to value. This dedication echoes their philosophy of “Passion and Professionalism™”.