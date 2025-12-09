Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Steering Committee and National Swift User Group in the UAE held their regular meeting yesterday 8 December 2025 chaired by Mr. Jamal Saleh, Director General of UAE Banks Federation (UBF), the sole representative and unified voice of UAE banks, and Chairman of the UAE Swift User Group Committee.

During the meeting, committee members reaffirmed the Swift User Group’s commitment to supporting digital transformation and the development of payments, under the direct supervision of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE). This support aims to meet customer requirements, enhance confidence in the banking and financial industry, and help achieve the objectives of the National Payments Strategy and the Financial Infrastructure Transformation Programme, which seek to accelerate digital transformation and reinforce the UAE’s leading position as a global hub for the financial and banking industry and international trade.

The meeting reviewed the steps taken by the Steering Committee of the UAE Swift User Group over the past period as part of its efforts to ensure continuous improvement of payment operations, enhance the efficiency and security of bank transfers, and leverage the advanced legislative and regulatory frameworks established by CBUAE to keep pace with technological progress and stimulate innovation in support of secure, innovative payment solutions.

Participants commended the initiatives and efforts of UBF, which contributed to the UAE’s selection to host SIBOS 2029, the world’s premier banking operations conference and exhibition organised annually by the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (Swift). They affirmed the commitment of the Steering Committee and the UAE Swift User Group to work closely with UBF to host this global event in a manner that reflects the UAE’s leadership and its role in shaping the future of payments and financial services. This effort will proceed under the direct supervision of CBUAE, and in cooperation with UBF’s strategic partners; Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), and Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

Mr. Jamal Saleh, Director General of UBF and Chairman of the UAE Swift User Group, said: “Since its establishment, the Steering Committee and the Swift User Group in the UAE have played a vital role in advancing payments in line with the UAE’s strategic priorities, which focus on accelerating digital transformation and strengthening its position as a key link in global supply chains and international trade.”

He added: “Our members, under the direct supervision of the Central Bank of the UAE, are working to develop payments and enhance the efficiency and security of the banking transfer system to provide the best solutions in an environment that meets customer requirements while ensuring compliance with local and international laws and regulations. The UBF continues its initiatives to build and strengthen partnerships between banks and fintech companies to accelerate the digital transformation journey and enhance the efficiency and competitiveness of the banking sector”.

UBF has established the Steering Committee and National Swift User Group, which includes representatives from Swift’s Regional Office in Dubai, as the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Since its establishment in 2021, it has been playing a central role in improving payment operations, strengthening the efficiency and security of banking transfers, and providing a platform for knowledge-sharing and decision-making support. It also allows UAE banks to benefit from the global expertise of Swift members to advance banking operations and enhance the capabilities of professionals in the UAE’s financial sector. Swift enables more than 11,000 financial institutions and corporations in more than 200 countries and territories to connect and exchange financial information securely and reliably, enhancing trade and financial transactions.

Furthermore, the Swift Users Training Centre in the UAE, operating under the UBF’s umbrella, is the first of its kind in the MENA region. It organises training programmes to certify banking employees using the Swift system among member banks and financial institutions of the UAE Banks Federation and SWIFT users.

About UAE Banks Federation (UBF):

Established in 1982, UAE Banks Federation (UBF), the sole representative and unified voice of UAE banks, comprising 64 members of banks and financial institutions operating in the UAE. UBF advocates the interests of all its members and enhances cooperation and coordination between them in order to elevate the UAE's banking ecosystem for the benefit of members, customers, and the overall UAE economy.

UBF's mission and objectives are focused on representing its members and defending their rights and interest. UBF provides a platform for cooperation and the exchange of ideas and expertise among its members and plays a significant role in raising public awareness about the contributions of the UAE banking sector to the economic and social development of the country.

UBF has a 22-member Advisory Council consisting of CEOs and General Managers from member banks and financial institutions, which oversees the implementation of UBF's policies and activities. The CEOs Council also makes directional decisions through UBF's General Secretariat for UBF's 28 technical and 6 advisory committees, which in turn are tasked to discuss all issues relevant to the UAE banking and financial services ecosystem. UAE Banks Federation also includes a CEOs Consultative Council, which consists of chief executives of other member banks.

