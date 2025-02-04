Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Sweid & Sweid has successfully secured an AED 460 million Amortizing Term Loan Facility from Arab Bank to finance the development of Sweid One, its flagship Grade-A office tower in Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT), Dubai. This milestone marks another chapter in the long-standing relationship between the two organizations, which also collaborated on the financing of the award-winning Banyan Tree Residences in Dubai, and The 47th Office Building in Cairo, Egypt.

“Sweid One represents an important addition to Dubai’s commercial landscape, and we are pleased to have secured the support of Arab Bank for this project,” said Maher Sweid, Managing Partner at Sweid & Sweid. “This facility reflects the strength of our relationship with Arab Bank and signals the market’s growing confidence in high-quality office developments, which will further Dubai’s position as a global business hub.”

Set for completion in 2026, Sweid One is set to transform the commercial landscape of JLT with its striking architecture and state-of-the-art design. Spanning 500,000 square feet, the project will feature a meticulously designed entry plaza with landscaped driveways, a grand double-height lobby, and four levels of secure underground parking. Tenant amenities will offer a 30,000 square foot fully-serviced business centre and numerous F&B options - including JLT’s first-ever food hall.

“Arab Bank has always been committed to financing projects that contribute to Dubai’s economic growth and the development of key sectors,” said Ahmed Taha, Head of Corporate & Institutional Banking - UAE at Arab Bank. “Our relationship with Sweid & Sweid has been built on trust and track record. We look forward to seeing Sweid One come to life, adding to Dubai’s world-class commercial offerings.”