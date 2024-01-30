Mr. Prasenjit Ghosh: Dubai has become a preferred destination for global businesses and investors

Mr. Moustafa Elsaid: We aim to venture into the real estate sector in Dubai through distinctive projects

Dubai: Swank Development, a team hailing from Portugal, brings together a wealth of experience from various sectors which include construction, design, and furniture. Their Dubai debut was unveiled during yesterday's event at the Jumeirah Mina A’Salam Hotel, with the first project underway in Mohammed bin Rashid City – Meydan, supported by an investment portfolio exceeding 300 million AED for the year.

Swank Development will infuse the vibrant traditions, warm hospitality, and the pure joy of living characteristic of Portuguese culture into their projects in Dubai, to create a unique and sophisticated living experience for their customers.

Its focus is clear yet profound: to craft living spaces that stand out. This resonates through an integrated ecosystem catering to customers’ discerning needs. Leveraging expertise across design, construction, property management, and home furnishing, it aims to orchestrate a symphony of opulence and functionality.

With a vision of creating exclusive living utopias where bespoke luxury meets thoughtful design, Swank Development meticulously employs design thinking during planning and design stages, ensuring that every space is thoughtfully curated to perfection. Their commitment to quality extends to catering to each owner's unique needs, redefining sophisticated living with a personalized touch.

Meticulous design serves as their compass, Swank Development redefines exclusivity by shaping a living experience tailored to individual tastes, and prioritizing customer choice with personalized solutions. Their commitment extends beyond transactions, serving as a trusted partner throughout the entire homeownership journey.

Prasenjit Ghosh, General Manager of Swank Development, emphasized on Dubai's appeal for global investors and businesses, citing its thriving economy, diverse communities, advanced digital and solid infrastructure, adding to its utmost security and safety.

He also stressed on the company’s focus on developing urban spaces reflecting personalized luxury and efficiency to meet increasing demand for high-quality residential units.

“In light of Dubai's continuous growth as one of the happiest and safest cities in the world, and its ability to attract investors from around the world, this pushes us to invest our capacities in developing urban spaces that reflect the essence of personalized lux, and efficiency that people are seeking”, said Moustafa Elsaid, Head of Sales of Swank Development.

He reinforced, through the commitment to luxury and excellence, Swank’s mission is to craft homes that go beyond aesthetics to ensure every space is a source of enjoyment and inspiration. Their design ethos incorporates elements inspired by the rich heritage of Portuguese design, aesthetics, artistry, and craftsmanship.

The long-term goal at Swank Development is to contribute to the prosperity of the Dubai real estate market specifically, and the broader UAE. The company aims to introduce new lifestyle concepts and elevate the living experience by infusing their projects with meticulous design, personalized luxe and offering comprehensive services. Their focus is on providing exceptional experiences and a sense of relaxation for their customers, which are built upon their core values of differentiation and excellence.

About Swank Development:

Swank Development, hailing from Portugal, is a European real estate developer. It brings together a wealth of experience from various sectors, including construction, design, and furniture, contributing to a holistic approach that sets it apart.

Dedicated to encapsulating the essence and heritage of Europe, it embarks on a mission to seamlessly infuse the vibrant traditions, warm hospitality, and the pure joy of living characteristic of Portuguese culture into its projects in Dubai, creating a unique and sophisticated living experience for its discerning customers.

Swank Development is more than just a developer; it is an artisan of style, a curator of exceptional experiences, and a maker of bespoke lifestyles. It reveres the sanctity of a home, transcending its mere physicality to epitomize a haven of joy and fulfillment. In its noble pursuit to intertwine the past, present, and future, each Swank Development stands as a testament to the harmonious fusion of heritage and a sense of contentment.