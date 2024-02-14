Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum's attendance at the signing underscores the need for global mandate compliance.

Each partner contributes unique expertise, including technical knowledge, process expertise, bankability, and offtake solutions, emphasizing a shared commitment to sustainability.

Dubai, UAE - BESIX, a pioneer in sustainable waste solutions and a key player in the region’s energy transition, proudly announces the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Dubai Municipality, Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), and Marubeni to revolutionize the aviation industry. The presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and CEO and Chairman of the Emirates Group, at the signing underscores its significance.

This consortium is a testament to the power of collaboration in catalysing meaningful change. Together, the collective aim is ambitious: to eliminate landfilling, achieve "UAE Net Zero" by 2050, support the National Hydrogen Strategy, and ensure compliance with new regulations on renewable fuels impacting the aviation industry.

BESIX, as an industrial equity provider, combines its construction expertise with the integration of waste management technologies, facilitating the synthesis of diverse contributions towards SAF conversion. The collaboration with ENOC and Marubeni, both renowned for their strength, ambitions, and expertise, is pivotal to ensuring the success of this joint venture. Dubai Municipality anchors the initiative, providing indispensable resources including municipal solid waste (MSW), energy for SAF conversion, and land for facility development, demonstrating their commitment to sustainability and a shared vision for a better world.

"This top-tier collaboration will revolutionize the aviation industry and set a global standard for forward-thinking partnerships. Through our shared expertise and dedication, we are shaping a future where sustainability is not just a goal but a way of life, firmly establishing Dubai as a beacon of innovation and environmental stewardship." - His Excellency Eng. Dawood Abdulrahman Al Hajiri, Director General of Dubai Municipality

“BESIX remains steadfast in its commitment to spearhead sustainable solutions aimed at curbing greenhouse gas emissions. Renewing our trusted partnership with Dubai Municipality, alongside esteemed developers ENOC and Marubeni, we are proud to drive forward towards a greener future. SAF plays a pivotal role in shaping the energy landscape of tomorrow, and it comes as no surprise that the Emirate of Dubai and the UAE stand at the forefront of this transformative endeavour.” ~ Peter Lembrechts, General Manager at BESIX Middle East

About BESIX

Operating in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) area since 1965, BESIX is a subsidiary of BESIX Group, the largest Belgian construction company, and a driving force in the development of the Gulf. With a proven track record of delivering complex projects across various sectors, BESIX is dedicated to creating sustainable solutions that positively impact communities and the environment. Please visit www.besix.com.

