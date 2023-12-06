Dubai: One Za’abeel, the iconic landmark wholly owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, has achieved the prestigious LEED® Gold rating from the US Green Building Council. This achievement recognises the comprehensive effort One Za’abeel and its collaborators, particularly professional services consultant WSP Middle East, have exerted to ensure the highest sustainable standards were implemented throughout the project’s design, construction, development, and ongoing operations.

A modern mixed-use development, One Za’abeel combines residential, hospitality, business, and retail into one central location in the heart of Dubai. The interconnectedness of its uses extends to the interconnectedness of its many sustainability measures, as LEED® Gold certification requirements ensured the conservation of energy and water, use of green materials, and waste reduction, as well as prioritising user health and wellbeing.

Measures taken to meet requirements include the selection of a distinct facade that shrouds the two towers and The Link, selected for its heat reduction engineering which minimises the demand for cooling, while still providing excellent daylight for promoted health and wellbeing. Other measures taken to reduce carbon footprint include energy-efficient HVAC systems, LED lighting, and automated electrical, and lighting systems to reduce waste, as well as lower operating costs. These considerations lower the cost of living within One Za’abeel while maintaining the utmost quality. Monitoring systems ensure that consumption is tracked as One Za’abeel continues to prioritise accountability and a maintenance of standards throughout its lifetime.

Issam Galadari, Director of One Za’abeel celebrates by saying: “This achievement strongly showcases One Za’abeel’s commitment to sustainability for the benefit of its users, its tenants, and the residents of Dubai at large. We collaborated closely with WSP Middle East to ensure that green considerations were meticulously incorporated at every step. The iconic landmark symbolises Dubai’s innovative spirit, aligned closely with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 initiative, we set the LEED® Gold standard requirements as a benchmark for this commitment. This accomplishment is a great honour and represents our dedication to serve all stakeholders at the modern standards we value dearly.”

One Za’abeel celebrates this milestone achievement as it continues to welcome residents into their homes at One Za’abeel The Residences and prepares to welcome its first tenants at One Za’abeel The Offices in December 2024. Exciting phased openings are prepared for the other components of the development, with the One&Only One Za’abeel Urban Resort, SIRO hotel, and numerous Michelin inspired fine dining restaurants set to open across Q1 2024.

To follow further updates on One Za’abeel as it approaches its Grand Opening in Q1 2024, kindly visit: onezaabeel.com

About One Za’abeel

One Za’abeel is an iconic addition to Dubai’s skyline, a revolutionary high-rise mixed-use development incorporating luxury residences, a One&Only ultra-luxury hotel, SIRO hotel a Luxury Fitness & Wellness Hotel and One Za’abeel Private Homes, as well as premium, Grade A office spaces, a retail podium, and a panoramic sky concourse. Its design incorporates two modern high-rise towers connected by a record-setting cantilevered building called ‘The Link’, dissecting the two buildings. The Link provides 360-degree views of Dubai from its viewing platform and offers incredible unique experiences in addition to the ultimate in fine dining and hospitality.

A symbol of ambition, innovation and the pioneering spirit of Dubai, One Za’abeel stands proudly at the heart of the city, a destination that both captivates and inspires. With residences, businesses and leisure experiences that flow seamlessly together, the impressive development will promise the people of Dubai an elevated lifestyle.