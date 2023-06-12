As part of its ambitious afforestation drive ‘Ghaba’, sustainability advocate Dake Rechsand has rendered support to the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment’s (MOCCAE) Climate Responsible Company Pledge aimed at all-inclusive participation in UAE’s Net-zero 2050

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Dake Rechsand, the Dubai-based company specializing in sustainability solutions for desert farming and water conservation, has voiced its support for the Climate Responsible Company Pledge — a broad-based commitment orchestrated by the UAE’s Ministry of Climate Change and Environment’s (MOCCAE) to mobilize stakeholders across sectors and unify the efforts toward the common cause of Net-zero 2050. The sustainability advocate aligned its ambitious Verra-listed afforestation initiative with the MOCCAE Pledge.

The Climate Responsible Company Pledge was formalized during the 10th edition of the National Dialogue for Climate Ambition (NDCA) on May 30, at Emirates Steel Arkan, Abu Dhabi. NDCA, launched by MOCCAE last year, has continued to define and raise sectoral climate ambitions toward UAE’ Net-zero 2050, especially the binding Paris Agreement. The latest edition, themed ‘Reimagining the Future of Industry’, also saw participation from other proponents of the Pledge and keynotes from stakeholders such as the Ministry of Industry & Advanced Technology and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

Following the NDCA event, Chandra Dake, CEO of Dake Rechsand, said: “Ghaba, our innovative afforestation initiative focuses on planting 11 million trees in arid regions, particularly the Middle East, and converting desert areas into arable lands by utilizing patented Breathable Sand technology. Ghaba is officially listed on VERRA, with its carbon sequestration calculation methods and species selection adhering to the CDM methodology, thus adding to the project’s credibility and measurability.”

The measurability of sustainability efforts has been the cornerstone of the Climate Responsible Company Pledge. The commitment holds the pledger responsible for measuring and reporting GHG emissions in a transparent manner and developing quantifiable plans in line with national-level climate targets. The resulting concerted and cumulative efforts from across sectors, MOCCAE believes, will be integral to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

“Net-zero emissions is everyone’s responsibility, just as the cause of climate change was. Every company, irrespective of the sector, has an operational or embodied carbon footprint, hence obligated to decarbonize and align with national objectives. At this critical juncture, however, the efforts had to be quantified with governmental oversight. To that end, MOCCAE’s Climate Responsible Company Pledge is both timely and consequential,” added Chandra Dake.

The support from Dake Rechsand, which was featured in the ‘Green Technology Book 2022: Solutions for Climate Change Adaptations’ — a report released on the back of COP27 — adds a new dimension to UAE’s net-zero goals. Its Breathable Sand — a water-retentive and air-permeable medium that leads to optimal yield with 80% less water input — has found application in desert greening, soil restoration, afforestation, and ecology-preservation initiatives globally. The UN-applauded solution has yielded measurable positive results in multiple projects at Al Ajban Farms, Abu Dhabi, and in a transplanting drive of the Municipality of Ras Al-Khaimah.

The sustainability champion is ramping up its efforts in light of the upcoming UAE-hosted COP28, whose outcomes could potentially chart a new course for global climate actions. While staying committed to the regional cause, Dake Rechsand has expanded its global presence, recently making a foray into the US by partnering with Donald V. Watkins, an impact-led entrepreneur. As part of the partnership, Dake Rechsand will support the greening of four desert regions in the US while emphasizing the empowerment of Native American tribes.

About Dake Rechsand

Dake Rechsand is a leading company in sustainable technologies and nature-based solutions for carbon sequestration. Having a Verra-listed program, Dake Rechsand sets a high standard for climate action and sustainable development. The company has developed innovative solutions for water conservation and sustainable farming, and has been recognized with a Gulf Sustainability Gold Award for Innovations. In 2022, Dake Rechsand has launched a carbon sequestration program of 11 million trees in the GCC region, which is listed on VERRA. With a global presence, the company is making a positive impact on food and water security in water-stressed regions.

