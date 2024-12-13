Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Employees in the UAE are increasingly prioritising financial rewards, professional development, health and wellness programmes, and hybrid work models, according to the latest report by Parisima Talent, a strategic talent acquisition business within Dulsco Group. As companies continue to navigate a rapidly evolving job market, the insights from this report offer valuable guidance for organisations looking to refine their talent retention strategies.

The survey reveals that 48% of respondents place equal importance on financial reward schemes, including year-end bonuses and commission structures, as well as professional development opportunities, which encompass training, continuous learning programmes, and career growth prospects. Additionally, 47% of employees consider health and wellness programmes essential, while 44% demand a premium medical insurance offering from their employers.

Interestingly, perks such as on-site food and beverage offerings and childcare support were ranked lower in comparison to the other benefits. Less than 80% of respondents rated these perks as highly important, indicating that while they are appreciated, they are not the primary drivers of employee satisfaction.

The report also highlights a significant shift in employee preferences regarding work arrangements, with a clear preference for hybrid work models. While 44% of respondents prefer full-time office work or working primarily in the office with one day remote each week, a notable 39% favour a hybrid working environment, balancing time between the office and home. Only 16% of respondents prefer a fully remote work model, underscoring the continued value employees place on in-person collaboration and connection.

Tiago Costa, Chief Executive Officer, Parisima Talent, said: “The findings of this survey highlight a pivotal shift in what employees truly value in the workplace. Companies today must look beyond traditional perks and focus on the factors that drive employee engagement and satisfaction—like personal growth, financial recognition, and flexibility. We are in the midst of rapid change and adapting to these evolving expectations is not just a competitive advantage, but a necessity for sustainable success. At Parisima Talent, we’re proud to be at the forefront, helping businesses align with the evolving priorities of the modern workforce.”

As well as assisting and consulting its current client roster on how to support the wants and needs of the workforce, Parisima, practices what it preaches by conducting a number of sessions of training and development programmes annually, aimed at upskilling employees and fostering growth. With varied themes including problem solving & decision making, teamwork, upselling techniques, stress management, and time management the courses are further enhanced by a commitment to digital transformation, introducing innovative tools and technologies that streamline operations and elevate employee experiences.

The comprehensive report, conducted in November 2024 among 1,000 men and women aged 18-45+, was commissioned by Parisima to support their UAE-based clients seeking to strengthen their recruitment and retention strategies.

About Parisima (www.parisima.com)

Parisima Talent is a strategic talent advisory and delivery business enabling clients to improve their performance through better talent acquisition. The company enables clients to fully outsource their needs by delivering world-class talent acquisition solutions, from Board and Executive moves, through to training, strategic hiring projects and complex recruitment programmes across many markets. Parisima Talent has the expertise to provide best practice, cost effective and agile solutions by bringing together Recruitment Process Outsourcing, Permanent Placement and Contract Staffing to create unique, effective solutions for businesses large and small.

About Dulsco Group (www.dulsco.com)

Dulsco Group is a UAE-born integrated solutions provider with a portfolio of businesses comprising: Dulsco Environment, Dulsco People, Parisima and Advance Global Recruitment (AGR).

Launched in 1935 as a workforce solutions provider, Dulsco has evolved to become a leader in People Solutions, Environmental Solutions, Talent Solutions and Energy Recruitment Solutions, servicing over 3,500 clients across a range of sectors.