Dubai, UAE – Supple Tek Industries, the world’s largest exporter and miller of premium Indian basmati rice, is excited to announce its participation in the highly anticipated Gulfood 2025, scheduled to take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from February 17 to 21. Gulfood, a premier global food and beverage exhibition, provides a unique platform for industry leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts to connect, explore the latest trends in food, and explore new business opportunities globally.

Supple Tek, renowned for its commitment to excellence in the rice industry will showcase a wide range of premium basmati rice products, including its flagship brand, "Zeeba." Visitors to Supple Tek’s stand (Hall: Za’abeel Z6, Stand: D4) will have the opportunity to explore the company’s cutting-edge processing techniques, dedication to sustainability and mission to deliver authentic and honest flavors to consumers worldwide.

As the largest exporter and miller of Indian basmati rice, recognized by APEDA and FIEO, Supple Tek is the only Five-Star Export House in the rice industry. Supple Tek prides itself on its high-quality standards and significant international presence. With a reach in 89+ countries, the company is recognized globally for its exceptional basmati rice, which is exported to markets across Asia, Middle East, North America, and beyond.

In addition to showcasing its rice products, Supple Tek is proud to be the Category Sponsor of Pulses and Grains at the Gulfood 2025 This sponsorship highlights the company’s commitment to supporting the food industry at large and fostering innovation in the grains and pulses sector and champion the growth of the industry in the most holistic way .

“Our participation in Gulfood is an exciting opportunity for us to connect with stakeholders, industry leaders and food experts, while highlighting the exceptional quality of our products,” said Ramneek Singh, CMD, Supple Tek Industries. “We are thrilled to showcase our premium basmati rice and share our story with the world demonstrating our continuous drive for excellence, sustainability and innovation with the grains of honesty .”

Throughout the event, representatives from Supple Tek will interact with attendees, distributors and culinary specialists to showcase the company’s diverse varieties of basmati rice, advanced rice milling technology and its industry-leading certifications. Building on its reputation as a trusted provider of pure basmati rice, Supple Tek aims to strengthen its presence and expand its market share in the Middle East through its premium brand "Zeeba."

About Supple Tek:

Supple Tek Industries is the world's largest exporter and Miller of premium quality Indian basmati rice, known for its superior product range and state-of-the-art milling techniques. As the only Five Star Export House in the rice industry, Supple Tek has established a strong presence in over 89+ countries worldwide. The company is committed to providing consumers with authentic, flavorful basmati rice while driving sustainability and innovation in the food sector.