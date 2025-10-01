Dubai, UAE – SupperClub Middle East, the region's most coveted luxury membership platform, today announced an exclusive partnership with Visa's new card, Visa Private, bringing unprecedented access to Dubai's most sought-after dining and lifestyle experiences. This strategic alliance positions the GCC as the global launchpad for Visa's premium card offering, reinforcing the nation's status as a global hub for luxury.

In a move that will transform the way affluent individuals experience luxury, this partnership grants all Visa Private cardholders complimentary access to SupperClub's most exclusive memberships – the prestigious Signature Dining Membership and the coveted Bliss collection. This collaboration represents more than just a partnership; it's a paradigm shift that eliminates the traditional barriers to luxury, offering cardholders unlimited bookings, unrestricted guest privileges, and seamlessly integrated discounts that preserve the elegance of every experience.

SupperClub's Signature Dining membership unlocks an extraordinary culinary universe, offering up to 60% savings and exclusive buy-one-get-one experiences at the region's most celebrated restaurants. From Michelin-starred establishments to hidden culinary gems known only to insiders, cardholders gain access to a meticulously curated portfolio that spans award-winning fine dining, innovative fusion cuisine, and exclusive chef's table experiences.

The partnership extends beyond dining through the complementary Bliss membership, which provides year-round access to the GCC’s most luxurious beach clubs and resort destinations. Members enjoy up to 50% savings at premium venues renowned for their infinity pools, private cabanas, world-class spa services, and breathtaking locations that define the region's luxury leisure landscape.

"We've always believed that true luxury lies not just in exclusive access, but in the seamless, discreet delivery of extraordinary experiences," said Mehreen Omar, Co-founder of SupperClub Middle East. "Our partnership with Visa represents a perfect alignment of values – both brands understand that distinguished individuals deserve more than just products; they deserve experiences that enhance their lifestyle without compromising their privacy or convenience. This collaboration allows us to extend our handpicked portfolio to cardholders who truly appreciate the art of refined living."

"At Visa, we are committed to working with our partners to meet the evolving lifestyle needs of the region’s most discerning clients, while upholding the highest standards of security, convenience, and trust,” said Yuri Topunov, VP & Head of Products & Solutions for MENA Visa. “The launch of Visa Private in the UAE reflects our shared vision of delivering unparalleled access to exceptional experiences, from world‑class dining to exclusive leisure destinations. We are delighted to partner with SupperClub to bring our cardholders not just premium benefits, but seamless, secure, and memorable moments that truly redefine luxury living."

This landmark partnership represents the latest chapter in SupperClub's strategic expansion story, following successful collaborations across South Asia that have established the platform as the region's premier lifestyle membership service. The timing of this alliance coincides with the UAE's continued emergence as a global hub for luxury services and innovation.

"SupperClub has always been more than a membership platform – we like to think we are architects of exceptional experiences," concluded Mehreen Omar. "Born in the UAE and nurtured by our deep understanding of regional luxury preferences, we've grown organically by consistently delivering on our promise of discretion, unlimited access, and genuine value. This partnership with Visa validates our position as the region's definitive luxury lifestyle platform and demonstrates the UAE's continued role as a global launchpad for premium services."

The collaboration also reinforces SupperClub's commitment to technological innovation, with the platform's seamless booking system and automatic discount application ensuring that every interaction maintains the sophistication and privacy that both brands' clientele expect.

About SupperClub Middle East

SupperClub Middle East is a premium membership discount platform launched in the UAE in 2020 by co-founders Mehreen Omar and Muna Mustafa. SupperClub aims to provide a seamless, single membership with no limitations, giving clients access to five-star restaurants, hotels, spas, luxury pools, and more – all at exceptional rates, alongside a booking concierge service. SupperClub offers three types of memberships: Gold, Diamond, and Platinum, each providing access to more than 700 offers with over 100 participating hotels located in the UAE, KSA, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Pakistan, South Africa, and Nigeria.

With a dedicated concierge service, real-time booking capabilities, and partnerships with the region's most exclusive venues, SupperClub continues to redefine what it means to live luxuriously in the Middle East and beyond.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.