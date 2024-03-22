Agreement will boost the functionality of the ROSHN App, which currently houses Community Services and Digital Sales Journey.

RIYADH: ROSHN Group, the PIF-owned giga-project and Saudi Arabia’s most trusted developer, has heralded a substantial increase in the capabilities of its Superapp through its latest agreement with Boxo, the Singapore-based tech firm. The two companies participated in a signing ceremony at ROSHN HQ, where they set out a framework for collaboration to enhance three core capabilities based on Boxo’s proprietary platforms.

ROSHN are commissioning three projects, allowing facility appointments management, an e-commerce marketplace, and mobility-as-a-service to be fully integrated within ROSHN’s application, which is designed to improve both the resident and guest experience throughout the Group’s communities and properties. Boxo White-Label Marketplace Module will provide inventory management services and enterprise e-commerce capabilities, and Boxo Miniapp Platform will increase the opportunity for co-creation within the ROSHN App framework, potentially allowing any eligible application developer to publish their own apps within ROSHN’s App.

Boxo, formerly known as Appboxo, is a Singapore-based tech company that enables the seamless integration of value-added services into existing apps through their use of pre-built, white-label miniapps. Boxo is on a mission to accelerate the adoption of SuperApps globally, supporting existing apps in offering multiple services to their users beyond their core business. A SuperApp is an application with capabilities that were traditionally associated with entire platforms, providing end users with multiple functionalities within its own ecosystem.

ROSHN’s agreement with Boxo demonstrates the Group’s strategic use of partnerships to raise the bar for the Saudi real estate sector by selecting world-class collaborators, and emphasizes its continuous push to stay ahead of the curve in implementing cutting-edge technology. By enhancing convenience for residents and vendors alike, in line with its core values of opportunity and empowerment, ROSHN Group is setting the foundations for a better quality of life and greater economic growth within its destinations.

About ROSHN Group

ROSHN Group is Saudi Arabia’s most trusted real estate developer and a giga-project wholly owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). ROSHN’s multi-asset portfolio of integrated developments offer a new way of living for Saudi Arabia, featuring connected amenities in walking distance with green spaces, sports hubs, and cycle lanes. Driven by technology, innovation, and sustainability, ROSHN Group is building at an unprecedented scale across Saudi Arabia with a current land bank of over 200 million sqm. By 2030, ROSHN will develop over 400,000 homes, as well as 1,000 kindergartens and schools, and over 700 mosques.

ROSHN launched SEDRA, its flagship 35 million sqm community in Riyadh, in 2021, delivering homes in its first Phase ahead of schedule and becoming the Kingdom’s first giga-project to deliver to customers. The Group has since launched the 4 million sqm ALAROUS community in Jeddah and has announced further integrated developments: WAREFA in Riyadh (1.4 million sqm); ALFULWA in Al Ahsa (10.8 million sqm); and, most recently the Kingdom’s first canal project MARAFY, a mixed-use development in northern Jeddah bringing the Red Sea into the city. With over 300 square kilometers of waterfront promenade, covering a total area of more than 2 million square meters, MARAFY will feature more than 52,000 residential units with a population capacity of over 130,000 people.

As a national champion across a range of sectors, ROSHN takes a people-centric approach to building sustainably with an ethos of promoting ‘living beyond walls’ and enhancing quality of life across the Kingdom. As a member of the United Nations Global Compact, ROSHN pursues corporate excellence and partners with the best-in-class to set new standards in mainstream development, earning it the title of the best developer in the GCC by Construction Week Middle East’s Top 50 GCC Developers 2023 list.

​​​​​​​For more information on ROSHN’s new way of living visit roshn.sa

About Boxo

Boxo is a Singapore-based technology company on a mission to accelerate the adoption of Super Apps around the world. With Boxo’s proprietary technology, any app can be seamlessly transformed into a Super App. The Boxo miniapp platform facilitates the launch of new value-added services into any existing mobile application, offering features like an in-app marketplace, travel booking (including eSIMs), a financial marketplace, and entertainment services.

Backed by tier-one venture capitalists (VCs), including Gradient Ventures (Google's AI-focused fund), Founders Fund, 500 Global, SciFi VC, RTP Global, Antler, and Plug and Play, the Boxo platform has connected over 75,000 merchants with more than 500 million users across 10 Super Apps worldwide.

For more information on Boxo, visit boxo.io