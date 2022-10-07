Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Superbrands, the world’s largest independent arbiter of branding, is delighted to announce that it will highlight and honor the UAE’s most prestigious and recognizable brands at a gala event on October 18, 2022. 36 of the UAE’s greatest brands will be recognised at the 18th annual tribute event, which is acknowledged by many in the corporate world as the ‘Oscars of Branding’. The event will also serve as the launch pad for the 18th edition of the well-respected Superbrands UAE Book, which will feature a two-page profile on each of the 2022 Superbrands.

Branding is a powerful tool and in today’s highly competitive and digitally connected world, brands must establish an emotional connection with customers in order to secure mindshare, gain their trust and, ultimately, win their business on an ongoing basis.

Commenting on the significance of being selected for the Superbrands list, Mr. Mike English, Director, Superbrands Middle East stated, “Branding is a complex concept that encompasses several elements and it is invaluable because it is what makes a memorable impression on customers and allows them to paint a picture in their minds on what to expect from your company. For this reason, many global corporate heads and prominent business people have frequently emphasized the importance of a strong brand. Former Coca-Cola Company CEO Muhtar Kent said it best when he said: “A brand is a promise. A good brand is a promise kept”. Companies that are recognised as Superbrands enjoy a significantly strengthened position in the marketplace, thus giving their respective stakeholders the confidence that they are working with a true leader in the category.”

Over the years, Superbrands has established itself as a respected and impartial entity in the UAE business sphere and will be recognizing brands from multiple sectors including consumer products, financial services, food & beverage, healthcare, government and retail.

The Superbrands Council was expanded in 2022 and counts no less than 13 distinguished and inspiring individuals as its members. It comprises a number of returning members including Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Dubai Duty Free, Mishal Kanoo, Deputy Chairman – UAE & Oman, The Kanoo Group and Dr. Ram Buxani, Chairman, ITL Cosmos Group, H.E. Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority and the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority as well as several prominent new members.

Together, the Superbrands Council scored more than 2,000 leading brands from across the UAE and shortlisted them to be voted on by over 2,500 senior managers and marketing professionals. Only individuals who were invited could vote on the brands that they believed in. The highest scoring brands have been selected as Superbrands and, further, only brands that achieved the prerequisites set by the Superbrands Council were eligible for inclusion in the Superbrands UAE book, which highlights the history and achievements of each brand.

Speaking on the selection and voting process, Mr. English added, “Only the best-of-the-best brands make it onto the Superbrands list thanks to our intensive and thorough screening and voting process. Since brands have to garner a significant number of votes via online poll by our well respected Superbrands Council members and regional marketing professionals, it’s truly a badge of honour to be recognised, and to be invited to participate in the Superbrands UAE Book. The Oscars of Branding and the latest edition of our book are a true celebration of the country’s key brands.”

The 18th edition of the highly anticipated annual tribute event will be attended by the UAE’s leading business and corporate heads.

THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES SUPERBRANDS COUNCIL:

Mike English, Director, Superbrands Middle East & North Africa

Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Dubai Duty Free

John Brash, Founder & CEO, Brash Brands

Dr. Ram Buxani, Chairman ITL Cosmos Group

H.E. Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority and the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority

Mishal Kanoo, Chairman Kanoo Group, UAE and Oman

Raju Menon, Chairman and Managing Partner, Kreston Menon

John Deykin, Branding Expert

Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare

Rohit Walia, Executive Chairman and CEO, Alpen Capital ME Limited

Niranjan Gidwani, Consultant Director Charter Member – TIE Dubai

Dr. Raza Siddiqui, Executive Director, RAK Hospital and Chief Executive Officer, Arabian Healthcare Group

Paras Shahdadpuri, Chairman, NIKAI Group of Companies

About Superbrands UAE

The Superbrands organisation is acclaimed worldwide as being the independent authority and arbiter of branding excellence and is committed to paying tribute to exceptional brands and promoting the discipline of branding. The work Superbrands does is recognised through their books, Events and Awards programmes, internet sites, research and through significant international media and PR coverage in newspapers, magazines and on television and radio.

The Superbrands organisation was originally set up in London in 1994 where it published the first Superbrands book. Since then it has expanded its operations to 93 countries worldwide including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, China, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Kuwait. Lebanon, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, Norway, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and the United States.

Superbrands publishes a series of books including Superbrands, Business Superbrands (on B2B brands), Cool Brands and eBrands - making the series of books the largest collection of insights into some of the greatest brands in the world. To date over 15,000 individual brands have been featured worldwide. For further information on Superbrands, please visit www.superbrands.com.