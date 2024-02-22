​​​​SHG brings you insightful conversations about the hospitality industry, delving into the lives of the people behind all the action. Listeners can expect a thought-provoking podcast on an array of topics including the evolution of SHG, entrepreneurial advice, industry trends, investment tips and tricks, the best of culinary tourism, inspiring stories, and more.

#SunsetTalks brings together the best of SHG’s personalities in a series of dialogues that educates, humors, and inspires.

Tune in to Episode 1 Investment Strategies and Rewarding Opportunities, featuring SHG’s Chairman and Group CEO, Antonio Gonzalez, kicking off the series with his expert tips and strategies for investing in hospitality, on the streaming apps:

