Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG), a leading global lifestyle hospitality company, has announced its strategic investment in Solutions Group, one of the UAE’s most celebrated and awarded hospitality operators.

Pioneers of the approachable lifestyle, entertainment and hospitality sector, this acquisition of Solutions Group aligns two UAE-born companies that share the same vision: delivering world class hospitality experiences across the globe.

Two Homegrown Success Stories; One Global Ambition

Under this transaction, Solutions Group contributes 15 established venues across a diversified portfolio of award-winning nightlife, dining, and entertainment concepts. Flagship brands including Asia Asia, Lock, Stock & Barrel, Ula, The 305, Wavehouse, Papas, Central, and En Fuego bring strong brand equity, proven scalability, and differentiated guest appeal. These venues strengthen and diversify SHG’s existing global platform of 100 operating sites spanning hotels, restaurants, beach clubs, nightlife, and wellness across 26 international markets.

As part of the partnership, Solutions Group’s senior management team, including its Managing Partners, will remain in place to continue leading and overseeing the Solutions Group portfolio and its brand DNA. This ensures operational continuity while leveraging SHG’s scale and international reach to accelerate growth and expansion opportunities.

The combined platform enhances scale and market reach, creating the ability to capture new customer segments and accelerate geographic expansion. By integrating complementary strengths, SHG and Solutions Leisure are positioned to drive operational synergies and solidify leadership in the global lifestyle hospitality sector.

The Bigger Picture

This acquisition forms part of SHG’s broader investment-led growth strategy, focused on investing in high-performing operators with differentiated concepts, proven scalability, and strong brand equity. By aligning with established industry players, SHG strengthens its ability to capture growth opportunities and deliver long-term value creation.

The transaction follows a series of key milestones for SHG, including an increased investment from Goldman Sachs in April 2025 and SHG investment in Maximal Concept Limited in August last year.

Antonio Gonzalez, Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer, SHG, said: "Bringing Solutions Group into the SHG family reflects our commitment to investing in operators with proven creativity and international potential. Their portfolio attracts millions of guests each year and has a strong foundation for future expansion. This acquisition reflects our long-term growth strategy of building a global portfolio through selective investments in exceptional operators."

Paul Evans, CEO and founder of Solutions Group, said, "This partnership marks a monumental moment in our journey. Sunset and Solutions have been friends for over 12 years, growing side by side in this extraordinary region, quietly applauding each other’s wins and pushing boundaries within our own lanes. After many years operating as neighbours in the same properties, we’ve built an outstanding shared respect and deep admiration for one another’s expertise.

Now, the opportunity to unite as one, bringing together the region’s leading operators under a single roof, creates what can only be described as a supernova moment; a collision of stars that will fuel exponential growth, unlocking new global chapters for our much-loved homegrown brands, and elevating the careers and aspirations of our exceptional teams. I could not be prouder, nor more excited, to be part of this next chapter; one that celebrates what’s been built, and boldly accelerates what’s to come.”

Chris Spiliopoulos, Chief Development Officer, SHG, commented: "With Solutions Group, we are broadening our reach into new segments of hospitality, adding award-winning concepts with strong customer appeal that complement and enhance our existing portfolio. Deals of this nature are not easy to come by, and I am proud of the work our team has put into making this partnership a reality. It represents another important step in our mission to expand our international footprint, unlock new growth opportunities, and create long-term value for our stakeholders."

About Sunset Hospitality Group

Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG) is a leading multinational lifestyle hospitality group, with a wide portfolio encompassing Hotels & Resorts, Restaurants, Beach Clubs, Nightclubs, Entertainment Hubs, Fitness and Wellness Centres. SHG operates in over 100 venues in 26 countries, with a commitment to deliver authentic and diverse hospitality experiences that bring people together, all around the world.

About Solutions Group

With over two decades in the hospitality and entertainment sector, globally, Solutions Group has risen to be the UAE’s most awarded F&B group, pioneering the approachable dining, nightlife and entertainment. Ever-growing and evolving to further enhance the experiences and opportunities for residents and visitors alike, through our unparalleled commitment, skill and clarity in direction, we continue to create moments people live for, from day to night. Established in 2013, the dynamic portfolio sits across the ownership and management of unique and diverse destinations, including bars, restaurants, entertainment, retail and wellness divisions. Leaders in concept creation and hospitality management, Solutions Groups prides itself on its ability to deliver experience-driven designs and services.

Innovative, sophisticated but never pretentious, its creative ideation consistently caters to the approachable, experience-driven sector. Its award-winning portfolio and global reputation within the industry is a primary example of prestige and integrity, combining idyllic locations selected through tailored sourcing with creative innovation and design, leveraged by a proven, professional and highly effective management team.

Under the scope of this transaction, 15 venues across 9 brands form part of the acquisition, representing a collection of concepts that embody the group’s creativity, scale, and commitment to excellence.

