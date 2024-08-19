Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Sunmarke School proudly announces the outstanding achievements of its A-Level and BTEC students for the Class of 2024. The latest results highlight the school’s commitment to academic excellence and its ability to nurture talent, preparing students for some of the most prestigious universities around the world. These results reflect not only the hard work of the students but also the dedication and expertise of the teachers who support them every step of the way.

Sunmarke School’s A-Level programme is recognised for its rigorous academic standards, offering students a broad spectrum of subjects that enable them to pursue their passions and excel in their chosen fields. Meanwhile, the BTEC curriculum provides a more vocational pathway, equipping students with practical skills and knowledge that prepare them for both higher education and the professional world. The diversity of these pathways ensures that Sunmarke can cater to the variedinterests and talents of its students, providing them with the tools they need to succeed in a rapidlychanging world.

This year’s A-Level results are a testament to the unwavering determination of Sunmarke students.

The school’s BTEC students also delivered impressive results this year, continuing the school’s tradition of excellence in vocational education.

• In A-Level,11% of all entries achieved the coveted A* grade, while 31% of grades were A* to A.

• Notably, 81% of all exam entries were graded A* to C, underscoring the high academic standards that the school maintains.

• Among the standout performances were several students who achieved remarkable grades, with the highest individual results being 3 A* and 1 A grade.

• In BTEC Level 3 courses, a stunning 42% of all entries achieved the highest possible grade of Distinction*, with an impressive 70% securing either Distinction or Distinction*.

The school’s overall A-level pass rate of 100% further highlights the exceptional quality of education provided at Sunmarke. This consistent achievement across a range of subjects, including the core areasof Mathematics, Sciences, and Humanities, exemplifies the school’s success in fostering academic excellence. The overall pass rate for BTEC was an outstanding 100%, reflecting the comprehensive support and quality teaching that BTEC students receive. The broad range of BTEC courses offered, including Creative Media, Enterprise and Entrepreneurship, IT, Music, and Hospitality, ensures that students can pursue their passions while developing practical skills that are highly valued in the workplace.

The results this year continue to build on Sunmarke School’s impressive track record, where year after year, students excel across both academic and vocational pathways. Principal Nicholas Rickford commented, “These results reflect the hard work and resilience of our students, who have risen to the challenge and achieved outstanding outcomes. At Sunmarke, we believe in providing a holistic edu cation that not only focuses on academic achievement but also on the personal growth and wellbeing of our students. Our ability to offer a range of pathways, from A-Levels to BTEC and the International Baccalaureate, ensures that every student can find their own route to success.”

The success of students is further supported by the school’s commitment to Positive Education, a philosophy that integrates academic learning with character development and well-being. This approach is central to the ethos of Sunmarke and is instrumental in producing well-rounded graduates who are not only academically accomplished but also resilient, confident, and prepared to contribute positively to society. The outstanding results achieved by Sunmarke School’s Class of 2024 reaffirm its position as one of the leading educational institutions in the region. With a strong foundation in both academic and vocational education, Sunmarke continues to prepare its students for the challenges and opportunities of the future, ensuring they leave school not just as successful learners, but as confident and capable individuals ready to make their mark on the world.

As part of the Fortes Education family, Sunmarke School benefits from a wealth of experience and a shared commitment to delivering world-class education. Fortes Education, with over 40 years of experience in the field, is renowned for its focus on holistic development, combining academic excellence with character building. The group operates several prestigious institutions in the UAE, including Regent International School and Jumeirah International Nursery, all of which share the same dedication to fostering success in every student.

About Sunmarke School

Sunmarke School, a part of the Fortes Education family, is a leading educational institution in Dubai known for its innovative and character-building approach to learning. Recognised as one of the top five schools in the region, Sunmarke School boasts outstanding results in both the International Baccalaureate (IB) and A-Level programmes. It also takes pride in its successful university placements and student corporate internships, testifying to its commitment to academic excellence.

The school is globally recognised as a leader in Positive Education. At Sunmarke School, students are encouraged to thrive not just intellectually, but also emotionally and socially. This holistic approach to education ensures that students are equipped with the necessary skills to navigate the challenges of the modern world confidently. Located in JVT, Sunmarke School offers a vibrant and dynamic learning environment.

About Fortes Education

Fortes Education, founded over 40 years ago by Mrs. Shakuntala Mankani, is a global leader in delivering world-class, holistic education. The organisation operates schools and early education centers that foster academic excellence, character development, and well-being. With a team of over 900 passionate educators and innovators, Fortes Education is home to two prestigious schools, Regent International School and Sunmarke School, and a leading early education brand, Jumeirah International Nursery.

Regent International School, a top-tier institution in the UAE, offers an enriched British education that emphasises not only academic achievement but also personal growth and values. Sunmarke School, recognised as one of the most transformative schools in the Middle East, provides an ambitious, values-based education that secures top university placements for its students. Jumeirah International Nursery, with nine branches across the UAE, sets the standard for early education excellence. The cornerstone of Fortes Education's approach is Positive Education, a unique blend of Positive Psychology and best teaching practices that allow individuals, schools, and communities to flourish.