UAE: Sumo Sushi & Bento, the originator of family friendly sushi dining in the region partnered with Dubai Municipality today in a beach cleanup campaign at Palm Deira Beach.

The Beach Cleanup Campaign saw 130 team members from Sumo Sushi & Bento taking part in the initiative to foster awareness, reflecting the team's commitment to environmental conservation and protection of Dubai’s coastline.

Ms. Julianne Holt-Kailihiwa, CEO, Sumo International Inc. LLC, said, "The beach cleanup campaign brought over 130 of our staff together, reflecting the remarkable level of environmental commitment our team has towards the environment. As a company we hope to continue supporting our recycling programs and help raise awareness of improved waste management practices. We are proud to participate in such campaigns and contribute to improving the biodiversity of the UAE."

Sumo Sushi & Bento looks forward to cooperating with the local government authorities and the community in corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities to spread awareness and encourage more people to care about protecting and preserving the future environment.

